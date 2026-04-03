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Missing Persons

Truth about Arizona girl found alive decades after vanishing leaves investigator ‘dumbfounded’: report

Christina Plante vanished in Star Valley in 1994 but was recently found alive

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
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An Arizona girl whose 1994 disappearance was long treated as a possible abduction has been found alive more than three decades later and investigators now say she left voluntarily.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office confirmed this week that Christina "Tina" Marie Plante, who vanished from Star Valley at age 13, has been located alive at 44, bringing a decades-old case to a close.

But new details shared by a lead investigator are shifting the narrative behind her disappearance.

Capt. Jamie Garrett, a cold case investigator who ultimately identified and contacted Plante, said she was surprised to learn the teen had run away rather than being taken.

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Childhood photo of Christina Plante smiling

A childhood photo of Christina Plante, who vanished at age 13 in Star Valley, Arizona. Authorities announced in 2026 that she had been found alive more than 30 years after her disappearance. (Gila County Sheriff's Office)

"I guess she wasn’t happy with where she was living and who she was living with, and she ran away," Garrett told NewsNation on Thursday.

"I was dumbfounded," Garrett added. "I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. OK, so you ran away.’ I told her … ‘You know, we were under the impression that somebody kidnapped you. It was deemed a criminal offense.’"

Plante was last seen around midday on May 15, 1994, leaving her home in Star Valley on foot. According to her missing person flyer, she told others she was heading to a nearby horse stable but never returned. Investigators at the time classified the case as "missing/endangered" under suspicious circumstances.

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Original missing person flyer for Christina Plante marked located

Gila County Sheriff’s Office missing person flyer for Christina "Tina" Plante, who disappeared in 1994. The case was resolved in 2026 when she was found alive, decades after being listed as missing and endangered. (Gila County Sheriff's Office)

She was described as having blue eyes and dark blonde hair and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, multicolored shorts and black tennis shoes.

Her disappearance prompted an extensive search effort, but authorities were unable to develop meaningful leads. Over time, the case went cold, though it remained open and was periodically revisited by investigators.

Garrett said he recently focused on a lead involving an adult woman he believed could be Plante and reached out directly. The woman confirmed her identity, according to Garrett.

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The investigator said Plante indicated she left on her own with help from relatives she had been in contact with at the time.

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"She said that was a long time ago, that was an old life," Garrett said. "She’s in her adult life. She has her family now. That’s not something she even thinks about."

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Star Valley Arizona landscape with mountains and clear sky

Jordan Seaburg (left, pilot), Rich Dolphin (center, firing boss) and Anthony Ramirez (Helitack lead superintendent) ready the helicopter to drop the chemical-filled ping-pong balls that were used to ignite the the prescribed fire on April 22, 2024, in Star Valley, Arizona. (Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Garrett also told NewsNation that he does not believe there are immediate family members currently in the Star Valley area still searching for Plante.

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Authorities have not released further details about where Plante has been or the circumstances surrounding her departure, citing privacy considerations.

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The development marks a significant shift from the assumptions that guided the early investigation, which for years centered on the possibility that Plante had been abducted.

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Fox News Digital reached out to the Gila County Sheriff's Office for comment, but did not immediately receive a response. 

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.
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