Truth about Arizona girl found alive decades after vanishing leaves investigator ‘dumbfounded’: report

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An Arizona girl whose 1994 disappearance was long treated as a possible abduction has been found alive more than three decades later and investigators now say she left voluntarily.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office confirmed this week that Christina "Tina" Marie Plante, who vanished from Star Valley at age 13, has been located alive at 44, bringing a decades-old case to a close.

But new details shared by a lead investigator are shifting the narrative behind her disappearance.

Capt. Jamie Garrett, a cold case investigator who ultimately identified and contacted Plante, said she was surprised to learn the teen had run away rather than being taken.

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"I guess she wasn’t happy with where she was living and who she was living with, and she ran away," Garrett told NewsNation on Thursday.

"I was dumbfounded," Garrett added. "I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. OK, so you ran away.’ I told her … ‘You know, we were under the impression that somebody kidnapped you. It was deemed a criminal offense.’"

Plante was last seen around midday on May 15, 1994, leaving her home in Star Valley on foot. According to her missing person flyer, she told others she was heading to a nearby horse stable but never returned. Investigators at the time classified the case as "missing/endangered" under suspicious circumstances.

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She was described as having blue eyes and dark blonde hair and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, multicolored shorts and black tennis shoes.

Her disappearance prompted an extensive search effort, but authorities were unable to develop meaningful leads. Over time, the case went cold, though it remained open and was periodically revisited by investigators.

Garrett said he recently focused on a lead involving an adult woman he believed could be Plante and reached out directly. The woman confirmed her identity, according to Garrett.

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The investigator said Plante indicated she left on her own with help from relatives she had been in contact with at the time.

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"She said that was a long time ago, that was an old life," Garrett said. "She’s in her adult life. She has her family now. That’s not something she even thinks about."

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Garrett also told NewsNation that he does not believe there are immediate family members currently in the Star Valley area still searching for Plante.

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Authorities have not released further details about where Plante has been or the circumstances surrounding her departure, citing privacy considerations.

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The development marks a significant shift from the assumptions that guided the early investigation, which for years centered on the possibility that Plante had been abducted.

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Fox News Digital reached out to the Gila County Sheriff's Office for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.