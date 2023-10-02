Trump's civil trial in NYC set to begin, Dem governor changes tune on border crossings and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

ALL EYES ON NYC – Trump civil trial arising from NY Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit set to begin. Continue reading …

DRAWING A LINE – NY governor facing dilemma as she changes tune, wants to 'limit' who may cross the border. Continue reading …

NEWSOM'S CHOICE – Former Kamala Harris adviser selected to serve out remainder of Dianne Feinstein's Senate term. Continue reading …

TIME TO PAY UP – Everything student loan borrowers need to know as payments resume this month. Continue reading …

WELCOME TO NEW YORK – Stars align as Taylor Swift turns Chiefs game into A-lister event as Travis Kelce dating rumors swirl. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

‘FOLLOW YOUR HEART’ – Former Democrat has advice for Texas mayor facing backlash following party switch. Continue reading …

FLOOD ‘GAETZ’ - House GOP seek to expel one of their own over renewed threat to vacate McCarthy. Continue reading …

NO ENERGY – White House prohibiting official travel to fossil fuel conferences, internal memo shows. Continue reading …

‘BLEW UP THE NARRATIVE’ – Key Biden tax pledge for audits of people making under $400K nearly impossible. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘AGGRESSIVELY COVERED’ – MSNBC's Alicia Menendez addresses media's response to her father's indictment. Continue reading …

‘COMPLETE GARBAGE’ – Rep. Bowman issues shocking statement after pulling fire alarm. Continue reading …

IMPORTANCE OF MARRIAGE – Feminist journalist says 'conservative policies' are to blame for decline of married parents. Continue reading …

THORN IN HIS SIDE – Ex-WaPo editor ‘marveled’ at how ‘democracy dies in darkness’ slogan and other moves irked Trump and fans. Continue reading …

OPINION

MIHAI NADIN – Knowledge vs. intelligence amid the hype and hysteria over AI. Continue reading …

CARRIE SEVERINO – Supreme Court cases in new term pose a multi-front challenge to the unaccountable administrative. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

COUGH IT UP – Judge says New York must pay NRA $447k to cover legal fees. Continue reading …

LOVE TRIANGLE – '50s star's son shares how she handled torrid affair behind the scenes. Continue reading …

IT’S ‘NOT ELITIST’ – Angelina Jolie, Gisele Bündchen and other celebrities explain why they homeschool their kids. Continue reading …

UP IN SMOKE – Bodycam shows harrowing moments marksman fugitive shot at cops then vanished. Continue reading …

IN BROAD DAYLIGHT - Watch as an angry bull elk attacks a car stopped near Jasper National Park in Canada. See video …

