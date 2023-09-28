Former Democrat offers advice for Texas mayor under fire for ditching Dem Party to join GOP

EXCLUSIVE: A Democrat-turned-Republican congressman has advice for Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, who also decided to switch parties and become a Republican last week: Follow your "heart" and your "brain."

Speaking with Fox News Digital as the four-year anniversary of his own party flip draws nearer, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., said he appreciated that Johnson came to the "same conclusion" as he did that the Democratic Party of years past was simply "no more."

"I appreciate what he did, and, as the mayor of Dallas, he came to the same conclusion that I did. He just didn't fit into the party anymore," Van Drew said. "You know, I was just constantly arguing, voting against all the different things they wanted to do. And it climaxed with the Trump impeachment, which was baseless and false."

"What they've done to our Department of Justice, what they've done to our FBI, what the attorney general has done, what the FBI director has done, what our secretary of state did and still does, all of this is awful," he added. "[Johnson] knows that this is wrong, and he came to the right conclusion. And I'd tell him to follow his heart and his brain and he will be fine."

When asked if he had any regrets about switching parties in 2019, Van Drew gave the simplest of answers: "Not even in the slightest."

"The more I see and the more I hear, the happier I am that I have changed," he said. "I'm a conservative. There used to be room for something called a Blue Dog Democrat, a conservative Democrat. Those times are no more. I want people to know who are watching this, there is no longer really a conservative branch of the Democratic Party."

"This is not your mother's and father's or grandmother's or grandfather's Democratic Party. This is an extremely left-wing socialist party that wants to completely change our republic and completely destroy the American experience. So, I am happy that I changed," he added.

Van Drew said his strong feelings does not mean that Republicans, or anyone for that matter, are perfect, but it is a necessity to have "love of the United States of America in your heart and soul."

"You have to believe in this great republic. And those are the kinds of elected officials and senators and congresspeople that we need," he said.

After news broke last week that Democrat New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez was facing a federal indictment on bribery and corruption charges, which he denies any wrongdoing, Van Drew, who represents New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District, confirmed he was "strongly considering" a run to unseat him.

Van Drew told Fox that, beyond Menendez's alleged crimes, New Jerseyans are "tired" of high taxes, Democrats interfering in the relationship between parents and children, policies that degrade law enforcement, the amplification of "woke" culture in the military, and the controversial subjects being taught to children in schools.

"This is unbelievable stuff. And New Jerseyans by and large — yes, it's a blue state, but they're hard-working, good people that pay an awful lot in taxes and are trudging through life — they're sick of it. So, it's more than just about me. It really is about the United States of America. It really is about the state of New Jersey," he said, noting that it has been more than 50 years since the state put a Republican in the Senate.

"So, I'm going to think about it, you know, very seriously. I'm going to work my way through — it requires speaking to my closest friends. It requires speaking to my family and my advisers and other folks. I want to do this carefully and I want to make sure right now, though, I am focused on my job as South Jersey's congressman," he said.

However, Van Drew dismissed any timeline for when he might make a decision on a potential run.

"I'm going to think about it long and hard, make sure I'm doing the right thing for the country, the right thing for New Jersey and the right thing for my congressional district. I love my congressional district, so it is all very, very important to me. And I'm going to make sure that I do the right thing," he said.