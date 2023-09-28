Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime

Bodycam captures dramatic shoot-out with man accused of slaughtering family before he vanishes

Kevin Anderson allegedly killed 2 family members, burned down farm, shot at police in 2020. He's still on loose

Chris Eberhart By Chris Eberhart Fox News
Published
close
Shoot-out captured on police bodycam: 'Return fire, upper window' Video

Shoot-out captured on police bodycam: 'Return fire, upper window'

Kevin Anderson opened fire on responding police officers after he killed two family members and burned down their farm before disappearing in 2020, according to authorities. (Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

One of Wisconsin's most-wanted fugitives is a skilled marksman who allegedly killed two family members, shot at police, torched his father's farm and then vanished.

Kevin Anderson has been on the run since the Wild West-like gun battle on June 16, 2020, when a deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary call.

A rapid succession of gunshots rings out as the deputy ducks behind a police SUV, according to bodycam footage.

"Shots fired at the residence. Shots fired," he yells to dispatch as another shot goes off.

The officer runs from behind the police SUV to take cover while another salvo bursts in the background, the video shows.

"Return fire, upper window," the officer yells.

‘STATE-SANCTIONED SWATTING’ ALLOWED COP TO ASSAULT TEENS IN ‘PERSONAL VENDETTA’ FOR DOORBELL PRANK: LAWYER

Kevin Anderson seen on surveillance

Kevin Anderson allegedly killed two family members, shot at police and torched his father's farm before he disappeared. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin via FOIA request)

The 15-minute bodycam footage, obtained by Fox News Digital as part of a large public records request, documents the harrowing exchange of bullets in the otherwise quiet, tiny farm town of Sumner, Wisconsin, near Lake Koshkonong.

The deputy fired four rounds at the window while retreating down the driveway into a ditch, the criminal complaint against Anderson says.

SINISTER CONNECTION TO MISSING WOMAN LAST SEEN LEAVING TEXAS BIKINI BAR

Less than two minutes into the video, the deputy appears to be crawling on the ground or crouched low in the grass when he tells dispatch he found Jim and Nedra Lemke's bodies.

They were Anderson's brother-in-law and sister, who he is accused of killing, according to police. They reported the burglary, which prompted the law enforcement response.

Responding officer from Jefferson County Sheriff's Office squad car filled with bullet holes

Kevin Anderson allegedly fired at least 12 times into a responding deputy's vehicle, according to the criminal complaint. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin via FOIA request)

burning wisconsin farm that kevin anderson allegedly burned down

Kevin Anderson is accused of burning his father's farm after he died and left it to his sister in his will, according to the criminal complaint. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin via FOIA request)

"One female. Gunshot wound to the abdomen laying on the ground. One male in the back of the SUV. Not involved," the deputy tells dispatch as he lies in a ditch for protection.

Gunshots continue to blast in the background. Anderson allegedly fired at least 12 shots at police, according to the complaint. 

‘STATE-SANCTIONED SWATTING’ ALLOWED COP TO ASSAULT TEENS IN ‘PERSONAL VENDETTA’ FOR DOORBELL PRANK: LAWYER

At this point, only grass and brief flashes of the police officer's handgun are seen on the bodycam as he crawls his way back to his patrol vehicle.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice "found evidence that multiple shots were fired into Deputy Victim 3's squad vehicle mostly to the driver's area," the complaint says.

Drone shot of burning farm allegedly set by Kevin Anderson

This view shows the Wisconsin farm that Kevin Anderson allegedly burned after a gunfight with police. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin via FOIA request)

Kevin Anderson 2019 photo

Kevin Anderson in a 2019 photo. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin via FOIA request)

Within minutes of backup arriving at the scene, "dark smoke and visible flames" enveloped the two-story house, according to the complaint.

The bodycam footage ends with the deputy getting into the passenger seat of another officer's vehicle as they drive away from the burning building while a large plume of smoke rose into the air.

Burning farm that Kevin Anderson allegedly burned

This is the last image on the responding officer's bodycam as he escapes the gun battle. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office/bodycam footage)

Kevin Anderson wanted poster

Kevin Anderson is still considered to be armed and dangerous even though he hasn't been seen in more than three years. (U.S. Marshals Service)

Hunting buddy tells police Anderson ‘could make shots other people couldn’t'

The police investigation included several interviews with Anderson's family and friends.

Law enforcement learned Anderson was allegedly infuriated after he learned that his father named his sister the executor of his estate. His funeral was four days before the shoot-out.

The house that Anderson allegedly burned down belonged to his father and was left to his sister in the will, according to the criminal complaint.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRUE CRIME FROM FOX NEWS 

Police found the physical will on the kitchen table in Anderson's home, about six miles from the crime scene, when they executed one of several search warrants, according to the complaint.

During the commotion, it appears Anderson escaped the burning building.

Drone shot of burning farm

Drone footage shows the burning farm after Kevin Anderson allegedly set it on fire. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin via FOIA request)

No human remains were found among the rubble, and the extensive wooded areas made the search for Anderson more complicated.

One of the people who the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office interviewed was one of Anderson's hunting buddies, who told officers that Anderson "could make shots others people couldn't."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The lead investigator on the case, Detective Ryan McIntyre, told Fox News Digital that there hasn't been any sightings of Anderson in more than three years.

He's believed to still be alive.

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on Twitter @ChrisEberhart48.