Trump heads to UN; Lawmaker says whistleblower controversy could have unintended casualty: Joe Biden

Trump heads into three-day visit to the United Nations, will host summit on religious freedom

President Trump heads into a three-day visit to the United Nations in New York City starting on Monday facing questions over several issues: whether he sought help from Ukraine to damage potential 2020 presidential election opponent Joe Biden, growing tension with Iran, the U.S.-China trade war, a weakened global economy, stalled nuclear negotiations with North Korea and the future of Brexit.

Trump will host a summit Monday on religious freedom. His speech will present the U.S. as an alternative to authoritarianism and underline his "commitment to upholding democracy and protecting religious freedom," administration officials said Friday during a briefing call, according to Axios. Trump will not attend a U.N. meeting Monday on climate change. On Tuesday, Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and 16 other world leaders will attend a U.N. General Assembly meeting. Click here for more on our top story.

Nunes says whistleblower controversy could have unintended casualty: Joe Biden's 2020 campaign

On Sunday, Trump addressed reports that a whistleblower complaint may have accused him of wrongdoing related to a July phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky, and insisted that there was “absolutely nothing wrong” with the substance of the discussion.

The president reportedly has been accused of asking Ukraine’s leader multiple times to work with Rudy Giuliani in investigating former Vice President Joe Biden’s son and using military aid as leverage. Trump denied making any improper requests, but he did point fingers at Biden.

The Democratic presidential hopeful’s son Hunter Biden had been investigated related to business interests. In the past, Joe Biden has said the U.S. would withhold $1 billion in loan guarantees from Ukraine if the prosecutor was not fired, but it remains unclear if this was directly tied to his son's case. Trump accused Biden of being dishonest in claiming that he never spoke to his son about his business dealings with a Ukrainian energy company, despite Hunter Biden telling the New Yorker that they spoke “just once” about it.

In an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures," California Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, said the whistleblower complaint will have unintended consequences and shine light on Joe Biden's own misconduct - and ultimately end his 2020 campaign.

Amid AOC pressure, Pelosi suggests Trump impeachment back on the table because of whistleblower complaint

Just hours after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said her party's failure so far to impeach President Trump amounted to a major "national scandal," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared to relent on Sunday -- and warn that a "whole new stage of investigation" could be approaching because of the reported whistleblower complaint against the president. Pelosi, who has long resisted calls to impeach Trump because the move would imperil the electability of moderate Democrats in the House, the whistleblower who alleged Trump acted improperly in his phone call with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy must be allowed to speak to Congress, and the full whistleblower complaint must be provided.

Blackface scandal damages Trudeau at polls as he vows lower taxes, cellphone costs

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday worked to start putting last week’s blackface scandal behind him and focused on policies he said he’d pursue if re-elected, including lower cellphone costs and a middle-class tax cut, according to reports. However, the scandal may have torpedoed his lead in the polls.

Trudeau apologized several times for the multiple images that emerged last week showing him in blackface at different parties and events while he was in his teens and 20s. But pollster Frank Graves of EKOS Research told Reuters that polls have shifted and the gap between his campaign and the opposition Conservatives has narrowed. Graves said he will release the poll numbers later this week, but told the news outlet that Trudeau’s lead has “evaporated almost overnight.”

Emmys 2019: 'Game of Thrones,' 'Fleabag' win big, Billy Porter makes history

"Game of Thrones" took home the coveted Emmy for Best Drama series Sunday night after being nominated in seven categories, including drama, directing, writing and acting. However, "Fleabag" may have been the biggest surprise of the night. It won best comedy series, and the show's star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, took home the best lead actress in a comedy series Emmy, breaking Julia Louis-Dreyfus' streak for "Veep." She also won for best writing in a comedy series. "Fleabag" director Harry Bradbeer also took home best directing honor.

Meanwhile, Billy Porter made history as the first openly gay man to win for best actor in a drama series in "Pose." Click here for the full list of 2019 Emmy winners.

