Antonio Brown’s African proverb may have been thinly veiled warning to league

Antonio Brown, the embattled wide receiver who vowed Sunday to never play in the NFL again after being released by the New England Patriots after being accused by a second woman of sexual misconduct, tweeted an African proverb earlier this month that may have been a warning to the league.

“The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth,” he tweeted.

Brown called out Robert Kraft, the Patriots’ owner, who was “caught in the parlor,” and said “different strokes different folks clearly.” Kraft has been charged with soliciting sexual acts in connection to visits to a Florida spa. He has pleaded not guilty. Investigators said they have video evidence, MassLive.com reported.

The star wide-receiver also called out what he apparently sees as the league’s hypocrisy with its treatment of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is injured. He pointed out that the Steelers’ quarterback had been accused of sexually assaulting a college student in 2010. He was suspended under the league’s personal conduct policy, the Washington Post reported.

“4 games for Big Ben crazy world I’m done with it,” he tweeted. Roethlisberger is a former teammate. Prosecutors decided not to charge Roethlisberger.

Already facing a civil suit claiming that he raped a former trainer, Brown was accused in a Sports Illustrated story published on Monday of exposing himself to an artist he hired to paint a mural at his home. He has denied both allegations.

The NFL said it will continue to investigate Brown’s behavior, as it has with stars like Ray Rice and Kareem Hunt and lesser players who have run afoul of the personal conduct policy — whether or not they were convicted of a crime, or even charged.

Brown has been sued by former trainer, who claimed Brown raped or sexually assaulted her on three occasions.

According to a Sports Illustrated story, a second woman, who as a victim of sexual harassment is not being identified, was working at Brown’s home when she turned around to find him standing there naked except for a small towel covering his genitals.

After the article ran, the magazine reported, the woman “received what she characterized as intimidating texts” from Brown that included pictures of her children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report