Donald Trump

Trump's return to Butler, Pennsylvania, site of first assassination attempt, is 'gutsy,' supporters say

Former President Trump is returning to Butler, Pennsylvania, to 'finish his speech'

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Published
Security measures heightened as Trump returns to Butler Video

Security measures heightened as Trump returns to Butler

Rep. David Joyce, R-Ohio, on tightened security protocols ahead of Trump's return to Butler, Pennsylvania and the importance of being 'proactive' instead of 'reactive' concerning security measures.

BUTLER, Penn. – Pumped-up spectators poured into the Butler, Pennsylvania, Fair Grounds on Saturday, saying that it was "gutsy" for former President Donald Trump to make an appearance at the location where he was nearly assassinated.

Trump is set to appear at the site where he was nearly killed in a deadly July 13 shooting, with the Republican presidential nominee slated to speak at 5 p.m.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES OUTDOOR PENNSYLVANIA RALLY TO ‘FINISH OUR SPEECH’ AT SITE OF FIRST ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Butler Rally

A law enforcement sharpshooter positions themselves on a roof prior to a rally by Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, at the Butler Farm Show Inc. on October 5, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Kevin Dietsch Getty Images)

Supporters decked out American flags and Trump slogans shared with Fox News Digital that Trump's return to the site was "gutsy."

"I think it's gutsy. It really shows strength to the people that he's here, and he's not hiding," 21-year-old River Jager, from Buffalo, Ohio, said.

"If anyone else got shot at, they would duck away," he said. "Instead of running off, he got his composure and pulled himself together to show us he was all right."

Father-daughter duo, 44-year-old Tom Bye and 19-year-old Brooke Bye, said that Trump's return proved that "he's doing this for us."

"He's not afraid. He's doing it for us. He doesn't have to. He speaks for the people, the way people speak," Tom said. "It speaks volumes, he's not going to run and hide."

"He's coming back to show that he's strong," Brooke said.

The pair shared their hope for change under a Trump administration, saying that the "country is going downhill."

"If he doesn't become president now, this country is not going to be able to be saved," Tom said. "It's time for a change."

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: SUPPORTERS PUMPED AFTER GOP NOMINEE'S COMEBACK IN PENNSYLVANIA

Brooke echoed her father's sentiment, citing the rise in illegal immigration as her top voting issue.

"It needs to be changed," she said. "Things with our immigrant problem — things need to change."

Trump

A woman cleans a mural of Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, on the side of a bus prior to a rally at the Butler Farm Show Inc. on Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Friends Jody Cavalieri and Dena Diebold said that they drove three hours from Buffalo, New York to see Trump.

The pair commended Trump's bravery, saying that "life was so much better under Trump."

"Brave – for the country, for the people," Cavalieri said. 

"Ditto," Diebold said, agreeing. "God bless Trump."

"Life was so much better under Trump," Cavalieri said. "I want my kids to feel good about buying a house. My 24-year-old still lives at home, and it's not easy to get out and to get a mortgage. I want things to be better for our kids."

"We felt safer when Trump was in office," Diebold said. "There was peace around the world. Not so much right now."

Trump supporter

Don Deazley carries a cross as he prays with Sue Hensal and others as they wait in line for a rally by Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, at the Butler Farm Show Inc. on Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Journi Dostal, a 27-year-old business owner, told Fox News Digital that this was her first Trump rally.

The young voter said that Trump's return to Butler marked an "historical moment."

It's such a historical moment.

— Journi Dostal, 27

David Mills, who was decked out in a Trump wig, said that he "wouldn't miss" the rally, saying that it's his third one he's attended.

"Wouldn't miss it. This is my third rally in Butler," 64-year-old Mills said.

GOD TOLD ME, ‘YOU GOT TO GO’ HELP WHEN CHAOS ENSUED AT TRUMP'S PA RALLY: DR. JIM SWEETLAND

"We got to eject all the illegals, cut the size of government, which is just grossly bloated," he said.

Law enforcement

A law enforcement sharpshooters position themselves on a roof as attendees wait in line prior to a rally by Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, at the Butler Farm Show Inc. on Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump is holding a rally in Butler at the site of his first assassination attempt. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Denise Materia, an athletic secretary for the Saint Mary school district, said that she is elated to hear Trump "finish the speech."

I'm so excited to see him finish the speech he wanted to give on July 13.

— Denise Materia

"I want him to make America better," she continued. "Things were so much better when he was president."

Dan Beasley, a real estate broker, said that the former president was "very courageous" to return.

"I think he's very courageous," he said. "God has an explicit purpose for him. He's coming back to give that message."

Trump's campaign said that the former president's return to Butler would honor those lost in the assassination attempt during the rally.

Corey Comperatore, 50, was a firefighter and a father of two daughters. He "historically sacrificed his life to shield his wife and daughters" during the assassination attempt against Trump, the campaign said.

Comperatore and daughters holding a sign calling their dad their "first love"

Former Buffalo Township Fire Chief Corey Comperatore pictured with his daughters in an undated family photo. Authorities say Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, Saturday, struck and killed Comperatore in the crossfire. Secret Service agents returned fire, killing Crooks. (Helen Comperatore/Facebook)

Trump will also recognize the two other Americans who were wounded by the shooter, David Dutch and James Copenhaver. 

"He will express his deep gratitude to law enforcement and first responders, and thank the entire community for their outpouring of love and support in the wake of the attack," the campaign said.

Trump Pennsylvania rally shooting

Trump is protected by U.S. Secret Service personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

Trump's campaign said that his return to the location of the first assassination attempt is a "tribute to the American spirit."

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: WHISTLEBLOWERS CLAIM THAT THEY WERE 'WOEFULLY UNPREPARED' TO PROVIDE SECURITY

In America, we do not let monsters like that evil assassin have the last word.

— Trump Campaign

"In America, we do not let monsters like that evil assassin have the last word. Every time our nation is struck by attack or hardship, we rally, we persevere, and we prevail," the campaign said in a statement. "When terrorists knocked down our towering skyscrapers, we rebuilt taller. When our communities are ravaged by fire, storm, or natural disaster, we pull together and come back stronger."

"And when a shooter attacked our democracy and tried to end this movement, President Trump will return to the site, joined by tens of thousands of proud citizens, and together, they will celebrate a unifying vision for America’s future in an event like the world has never seen before," it continued.

trump rally assassination attempt

Trump was injured during an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pa., on July 13, 2024.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump's campaign said that he is "more determined than ever" following the two assassination attempts in the past nine weeks, one in Butler and the other at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"In that Butler field on July 13th, he took a bullet for democracy — and on Nov. 5, he is going to save our democracy," they said. "With the help of the amazing people of Pennsylvania and citizens all across our land, we will make America safer, stronger, freer and greater than ever before."

