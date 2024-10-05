Trump's return to Butler, Pennsylvania, site of first assassination attempt, is 'gutsy,' supporters say

Pumped-up spectators poured into the Butler, Pennsylvania, Fair Grounds on Saturday, saying that it was "gutsy" for former President Donald Trump to make an appearance at the location where he was nearly assassinated.

Trump is set to appear at the site where he was nearly killed in a deadly July 13 shooting, with the Republican presidential nominee slated to speak at 5 p.m.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES OUTDOOR PENNSYLVANIA RALLY TO ‘FINISH OUR SPEECH’ AT SITE OF FIRST ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Supporters decked out American flags and Trump slogans shared with Fox News Digital that Trump's return to the site was "gutsy."

"I think it's gutsy. It really shows strength to the people that he's here, and he's not hiding," 21-year-old River Jager, from Buffalo, Ohio, said.

"If anyone else got shot at, they would duck away," he said. "Instead of running off, he got his composure and pulled himself together to show us he was all right."

Father-daughter duo, 44-year-old Tom Bye and 19-year-old Brooke Bye, said that Trump's return proved that "he's doing this for us."

"He's not afraid. He's doing it for us. He doesn't have to. He speaks for the people, the way people speak," Tom said. "It speaks volumes, he's not going to run and hide."

"He's coming back to show that he's strong," Brooke said.

The pair shared their hope for change under a Trump administration, saying that the "country is going downhill."

"If he doesn't become president now, this country is not going to be able to be saved," Tom said. "It's time for a change."

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: SUPPORTERS PUMPED AFTER GOP NOMINEE'S COMEBACK IN PENNSYLVANIA

Brooke echoed her father's sentiment, citing the rise in illegal immigration as her top voting issue.

"It needs to be changed," she said. "Things with our immigrant problem — things need to change."

Friends Jody Cavalieri and Dena Diebold said that they drove three hours from Buffalo, New York to see Trump.

The pair commended Trump's bravery, saying that "life was so much better under Trump."

"Brave – for the country, for the people," Cavalieri said.

"Ditto," Diebold said, agreeing. "God bless Trump."

"Life was so much better under Trump," Cavalieri said. "I want my kids to feel good about buying a house. My 24-year-old still lives at home, and it's not easy to get out and to get a mortgage. I want things to be better for our kids."

"We felt safer when Trump was in office," Diebold said. "There was peace around the world. Not so much right now."

Journi Dostal, a 27-year-old business owner, told Fox News Digital that this was her first Trump rally.

The young voter said that Trump's return to Butler marked an "historical moment."

It's such a historical moment. — Journi Dostal, 27

David Mills, who was decked out in a Trump wig, said that he "wouldn't miss" the rally, saying that it's his third one he's attended.

"Wouldn't miss it. This is my third rally in Butler," 64-year-old Mills said.

GOD TOLD ME, ‘YOU GOT TO GO’ HELP WHEN CHAOS ENSUED AT TRUMP'S PA RALLY: DR. JIM SWEETLAND

"We got to eject all the illegals, cut the size of government, which is just grossly bloated," he said.

Denise Materia, an athletic secretary for the Saint Mary school district, said that she is elated to hear Trump "finish the speech."

I'm so excited to see him finish the speech he wanted to give on July 13. — Denise Materia

"I want him to make America better," she continued. "Things were so much better when he was president."

Dan Beasley, a real estate broker, said that the former president was "very courageous" to return.

"I think he's very courageous," he said. "God has an explicit purpose for him. He's coming back to give that message."

Trump's campaign said that the former president's return to Butler would honor those lost in the assassination attempt during the rally.

Corey Comperatore , 50, was a firefighter and a father of two daughters. He "historically sacrificed his life to shield his wife and daughters" during the assassination attempt against Trump, the campaign said.

Trump will also recognize the two other Americans who were wounded by the shooter, David Dutch and James Copenhaver.

"He will express his deep gratitude to law enforcement and first responders, and thank the entire community for their outpouring of love and support in the wake of the attack," the campaign said.

Trump's campaign said that his return to the location of the first assassination attempt is a "tribute to the American spirit."

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: WHISTLEBLOWERS CLAIM THAT THEY WERE 'WOEFULLY UNPREPARED' TO PROVIDE SECURITY

In America, we do not let monsters like that evil assassin have the last word. — Trump Campaign

"In America, we do not let monsters like that evil assassin have the last word. Every time our nation is struck by attack or hardship, we rally, we persevere, and we prevail," the campaign said in a statement. "When terrorists knocked down our towering skyscrapers, we rebuilt taller. When our communities are ravaged by fire, storm, or natural disaster, we pull together and come back stronger."

"And when a shooter attacked our democracy and tried to end this movement, President Trump will return to the site, joined by tens of thousands of proud citizens, and together, they will celebrate a unifying vision for America’s future in an event like the world has never seen before," it continued.

Trump's campaign said that he is "more determined than ever" following the two assassination attempts in the past nine weeks, one in Butler and the other at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In that Butler field on July 13th, he took a bullet for democracy — and on Nov. 5, he is going to save our democracy," they said. "With the help of the amazing people of Pennsylvania and citizens all across our land, we will make America safer, stronger, freer and greater than ever before."