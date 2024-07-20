Trump shooting victim Corey Comperatore: Pennsylvania community mourns 'hero' firefighter

As friends and family gathered to remember Corey Comperatore, the father and firefighter killed by gunfire at a Trump rally on July 13, at his funeral on Friday morning, locals lined the streets leading to Comperatore's church to remember the fallen "hero."

Comperatore, 50, was shot during an assassination attempt against the former president in Butler, Pennsylvania, around 6:11 p.m. that evening.

"My son was a fireman with Corey for years. Great mentor for him. He was a wonderful person," Sylvia Lowry told Fox News Digital on Friday. "Of course, we're all devastating. Great family. … We just pray that he rests in peace."

She went on to describe Comperatore as "quiet," a "family man," and a "good soul."

Jeanne Fox, who worked with Comperatore's wife, Helen, described the volunteer firefighter as a "good dad" — specifically, a good "girl dad" to his two daughters.

The former fire chief for the Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department also served 10 years in the U.S. Army Reserves.

"Above all, Corey was the quintessential family man and the best girl dad," his obituary states. "His love for his wife Helen Comperatore was a testament to the power of partnership and devotion. Together, they raised two daughters, Allyson and Kaylee Comperatore, who will carry forward his spirit of compassion."

Residents between Sarver and Cabot, where a service was held for Comperatore at Cabot United Methodist Church on Friday, sat on lawn chairs and waved American flags as they watched a procession of firetrucks, EMS vehicles and motorcycles from dozens of towns across Pennsylvania drive to and from the funeral.

Katie Fuhrman, whose uncle is married to Comperatore's mother, said she knew him when "he was little."

"I haven't seen him in a long time, but I know he's an amazing man and husband and father and son. From the stories I've been hearing from the family, he was a fun guy. He's a family man. Loved his daughters and his wife with all his heart. But he had a good sense of humor."

Trump commemorated the fallen firefighter on Thursday night at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, with Comperatore's firefighter jacket and helmet displayed on stage.

"He lost his life selflessly acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets... what a fine man he was," Trump said during his RNC speech on Thursday . "There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for others.

"This is the spirit that forged America in her darkest hours, and this is the love that will lead America back to the summit of human achievement and greatness."

Two other men, David "Jake" Dutch and James Copenhaver, were critically wounded in the assassination attempt against Trump. They are currently hospitalized in stable condition.

Investigators are still working to determine 20-year-old shooter Thomas Crooks' motive behind the assassination attempt that killed Comperatore.

Fox News' Chris Eberhart contributed to this report.