Pennsylvania

Trump shooting victim Corey Comperatore: Pennsylvania community mourns 'hero' firefighter

Community members and friends remembered Comperatore as a loving husband and father

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
As friends and family gathered to remember Corey Comperatore, the father and firefighter killed by gunfire at a Trump rally on July 13, at his funeral on Friday morning, locals lined the streets leading to Comperatore's church to remember the fallen "hero."

Comperatore, 50, was shot during an assassination attempt against the former president in Butler, Pennsylvania, around 6:11 p.m. that evening.

"My son was a fireman with Corey for years. Great mentor for him. He was a wonderful person," Sylvia Lowry told Fox News Digital on Friday. "Of course, we're all devastating. Great family. … We just pray that he rests in peace."

She went on to describe Comperatore as "quiet," a "family man," and a "good soul."

Volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore

Volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore (C), an attendee killed during gunfire at a campaign rally of Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump, is seen in this undated Buffalo Township Fire Company 27 handout photo.  (Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS)

Firefighters carry the casket of Corey Comperatore

Firefighters carry the casket of Corey Comperatore, a retired volunteer fire department chief who was shot and killed in the attack on Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump, on the day of Comperatore's private funeral, as they exit the Cabot Church in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 19, 2024.  (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

Jeanne Fox, who worked with Comperatore's wife, Helen, described the volunteer firefighter as a "good dad" — specifically, a good "girl dad" to his two daughters.

The former fire chief for the Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department also served 10 years in the U.S. Army Reserves.

"Above all, Corey was the quintessential family man and the best girl dad," his obituary states. "His love for his wife Helen Comperatore was a testament to the power of partnership and devotion. Together, they raised two daughters, Allyson and Kaylee Comperatore, who will carry forward his spirit of compassion."

Comperatore and daughters holding a sign calling their dad their "first love"

Former Buffalo Township Fire Chief Corey Comperatore pictured with his daughters in an undated family photo. Authorities say Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, Saturday, struck and killed Comperatore in the crossfire. Secret Service agents returned fire, killing Crooks. (Helen Comperatore/Facebook)

Members of the community mourn the death of Corey Comperatore on the morning of his funeral at Cabot United Methodist Church

Members of the community mourn the death of Corey Comperatore on the morning of his funeral at Cabot United Methodist Church in Cabot, Pennsylvania on Friday, July 19, 2024. Comperatore, a former fire chief and father of two, was killed on Saturday after being shot by the would-be Trump assassin in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital )

Residents between Sarver and Cabot, where a service was held for Comperatore at Cabot United Methodist Church on Friday, sat on lawn chairs and waved American flags as they watched a procession of firetrucks, EMS vehicles and motorcycles from dozens of towns across Pennsylvania drive to and from the funeral.

Katie Fuhrman, whose uncle is married to Comperatore's mother, said she knew him when "he was little."

"I haven't seen him in a long time, but I know he's an amazing man and husband and father and son. From the stories I've been hearing from the family, he was a fun guy. He's a family man. Loved his daughters and his wife with all his heart. But he had a good sense of humor."

Trump commemorated the fallen firefighter on Thursday night at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, with Comperatore's firefighter jacket and helmet displayed on stage.

"He lost his life selflessly acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets... what a fine man he was," Trump said during his RNC speech on Thursday. "There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for others.

"This is the spirit that forged America in her darkest hours, and this is the love that will lead America back to the summit of human achievement and greatness."

Members of the community mourn the death of Corey Comperatore on the morning of his funeral at Cabot United Methodist Church

Members of the community mourn the death of Corey Comperatore on the morning of his funeral at Cabot United Methodist Church in Cabot, Pennsylvania on Friday, July 19, 2024. Comperatore, a former fire chief and father of two, was killed on Saturday after being shot by the would-be Trump assassin in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital )

Two other men, David "Jake" Dutch and James Copenhaver, were critically wounded in the assassination attempt against Trump. They are currently hospitalized in stable condition.

Investigators are still working to determine 20-year-old shooter Thomas Crooks' motive behind the assassination attempt that killed Comperatore.

