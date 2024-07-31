Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump assassination attempt: Supporters pumped after GOP nominees comeback in Pennsylvania

This was former President Trump's first rally in Pennsylvania since his near assassination earlier this month

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Michael Ruiz , Brooke Curto Fox News
Published
Trump wows Pennsylvania crowd days after failed assassination plot Video

Pennsylvania Trump supporters share their enthusiasm after the former president’s rally at the New Holland Arena in Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pumped up spectators poured out of Harrisburg’s New Holland Arena Wednesday following a fiery Trump rally marking the former president’s first campaign event in Pennsylvania after narrowly escaping an assassin’s bullet in Butler County.

Inside, former President Donald Trump railed on Vice President Kamala Harris as "the architect of the border invasion," her history of support for far-left policies – "She wants to turn us into a Communist country" — and her tenure as a California prosecutor. 

Outside, supporters decked out in American flags and Trump slogans shared with Fox News Digital their elation after witnessing the former president following his near assassination.

"It was our first time at a Trump rally and wow," Bill and Amy said. "It's almost better than any concert I've been to! It's all love."

TRUMP PUBLICLY THANKS WOMAN WHOM MADE IMMIGRATION CHART THAT ‘SAVED MY LIFE’ DURING ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Supporters voiced why their want Trump to win in November.

Supporters voiced why their want Trump to win in November. (Fox News Digital)

"He's been my president from day one – it never stopped," Marsha Felman said. "He's the man to do the job. He's done it once, and he can do it again."

"I've been feeling pumped since 2016," another ardent supporter said.

One supporter highlighted the need for voters to get out and vote on November 5, saying, "We need to pray and vote."
Chuck Winton, who drove up from Maryland, said that Vice President Kamala Harris is a liar.

VIDEO FROM TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT VICTIM'S POV SHOWS FIGURE MOVING ON ROOF MOMENTS BEFORE GUNFIRE

"She lies a lot," he said. "Calling herself a candidate for president when she has not even been nominated."

Trump thanks woman who created immigration chart for saving his life Video

Trump filled the arena with a capacity crowd and called a moment of silence before the 7,600 in attendance in memory of Corey Comperatore, who was killed in the July 13 assassination attempt.

