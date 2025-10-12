Trump speaks in Israel after historic peace deal and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. President Trump speaks in Israel after historic peace deal

2. All 20 living Israeli hostages freed by Hamas

3. First images emerge of hostages being released from Hamas captivity

MAJOR HEADLINES

DARK NETWORKS – More than 30 children rescued amid trafficking operation in major US city. Continue reading …

‘HERO’ RESTORED – Italian Americans join fight for explorer’s legacy after years of Columbus statue wars. Continue reading …

MISSILE WARNING – Trump signals Tomahawk diplomacy in new warning to Putin over Ukraine. Continue reading …

REVOLVING DOOR – Blue city DA says repeat drug offenders 'will not respect the law' under current system. Continue reading …

‘LOVING IT’ – Trump AG responds to 'SNL' mockery with surprisingly positive comment. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

MISSILE WARNING – Trump signals Tomahawk diplomacy in new warning to Putin over Ukraine. Continue reading …

CALM SIGNS – Trump offers conciliatory tone after China responds to tariff threat. Continue reading …

COZYING UP – Billionaire who funded liberal causes now 'fully supports' Trump's leadership. Continue reading …

RADIO SILENCE – Spanberger’s muted response to dual controversies shapes narrative in final stretch of race. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

MEDIA BLACKOUT – JD Vance accuses of NBC of failing to cover Israeli cheering for Trump in securing peace deal. Continue reading …

'VERY NERVOUS' – 60 Minutes' segment compares Trump economy to 1929 stock crash, claims CEOs afraid to speak out. Continue reading …

CRIME MAGNET – Washington Post rips Democratic Socialist's costly bus proposal for New Yorkers. Continue reading …

'VENGEANCE CAMPAIGN' – Kamala Harris alleges Trump using DOJ for 'revenge.' Continue reading …

OPINION

JIM BRESLO – My house almost burned down in the Palisades fire. Alleged arsonist is not who I blame. Continue reading …

RICK MCDANIEL – Let Columbus Day inspire you to discover the courage to seize opportunities and fulfill your potential. Continue reading …



--

IN OTHER NEWS

DOSE OF DOUBT – Popular vitamin D supplement may have an unexpected effect. Continue reading …

NO HANDSHAKE HERE – Mahomes snubbed by Lions player sparks violent postgame melee after Chiefs win. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on hometown harvests, top tales and remarkable marathon runs. Take the quiz here …

‘YACHT’ IN THE ACT – Former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau caught in steamy embrace with pop star. Continue reading …

'IT'S A LITTLE CRAZY' – Las Vegas visitors call out high prices as tourism suffers. See video …

WATCH

ERIC TRUMP – They came after us relentlessly. See video …

STEVE SCALISE – Chuck Schumer seems to only care about his political future. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST to learn how the White House plans to strengthen control over critical minerals while reducing dependence on China. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.