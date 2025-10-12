Trump mulls Tomahawk deliveries to Ukraine if Russia keeps war going

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said he may send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if Russian President Vladimir Putin does not settle the war, calling the weapon "incredible" and "very offensive."

Trump, while speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday night, was asked about his recent conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and military aid.

Trump said he spoke with Zelenskyy on Sunday morning, and Zelenskyy asked about Ukraine’s need for additional weapons in its fight against Russia.

Trump said the U.S. sells and sends weapons to NATO, unlike the Biden administration, which, he said, gave Ukraine $350 billion.

"We gave him nothing, but we gave them respect and some other things," Trump said.

He said he hopes the U.S. can provide more arms, but added that the country must also keep enough to defend itself.

"They need Patriots very badly. They’d like to have Tomahawks. That’s a step up," Trump said. "We talked about that, so we’ll see."

Before agreeing to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, Trump said he may first speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin to see if Moscow wants missiles headed its way.

"I don’t think so," Trump said. "I might speak to Russia about that, in all fairness. I told that to President Zelenskyy because Tomahawks are a new step of aggression."

As for a potential conversation about Putin, Trump said he might have to tell him, "if this war is not going to get settled, I’m going to send them Tomahawks."

"The Tomahawk is an incredible weapon, a very offensive weapon, and honestly, Russia does not need that," Trump said. "I may tell him that if the war is not settled, we may very well. We may not, but we may do it. I think it’s appropriate to bring up."

"I want to see the war settled," Trump added.

Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X on Sunday that his talks with Trump "covered all the aspects of the situation," including Ukraine’s defense of life and efforts to strengthen its air defense, resilience, and long-range capabilities.

Zelenskyy added that they also discussed "many details" involving the energy sector, though he did not elaborate.

"President Trump is well informed about everything that is happening," Zelenskyy wrote. "We agreed to continue our dialogue, and our teams are doing their preparations."

Trump’s talks with Zelenskyy come as Moscow continues to strike Ukraine with drones and missiles, wounding at least 20 people in Kyiv and causing widespread blackouts Friday. A child was also killed in a separate Russian attack in the southeast.

Late Saturday and early Sunday, Russia attacked Ukraine’s power grid in an effort to degrade the country’s energy infrastructure ahead of winter.

The latest grid attack, similar to Russia’s annual pre-winter strikes, came as Moscow expressed "extreme concern" over the U.S. potentially providing Ukraine with Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Fox News Digital’s Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.