Spanberger quiet on twin controversies in final stretch of Virginia race

With just weeks left before Virginians head to the voting booth, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger has been rattled by twin controversies — a violent text message scandal involving a fellow Democrat and fresh criticism over her stance on transgender bathroom policies.

In 2022, Virginia state attorney general candidate Jay Jones told a colleague via text that he wished violence against former Republican House Speaker Todd Gilbert and his children. The private messages, which recently came to light, have sparked outrage from Republicans and discomfort among Democrats, forcing Spanberger to navigate one of the most volatile moments of her campaign.

Spanberger's cautious tone carried into last Thursday’s debate, where she faced off against GOP nominee Winsome Earle-Sears.

"Jay Jones advocated the murder — Abigail — the murder of a man, a former speaker, as well as his children who were 2 years and 5 years old. You have little girls. Would it take him pulling the trigger? Is that what would do it?" Earle-Sears asked Thursday night. "Please ask him to get out of the race. Have some courage."

She sidestepped several rounds of questions throughout the debate on whether she still endorsed Jones.

Spanberger's campaign did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Meanwhile, fellow Democrats have rallied around Jones, emphasizing forgiveness and unity as the campaign enters its final stretch.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., was also unwilling to call on Jones' to drop out. He told Fox News Digital he's still a supporter of the embattled candidate for his state's attorney general seat.

"I think those statements were not in character, and he has apologized — I wish other people in public life would sincerely apologize for stuff," the 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee said. "I've known Jay Jones for 25 years."

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., did not respond when Fox News Digital repeatedly asked whether Jay Jones should end his campaign. Warner was also pressed on whether he would seek the return of a $25,000 August donation from Jones or express regret over the show of support, but once again declined to respond.

After the texts came to light, the Virginia Beach Democratic Committee moved quickly to defend Jones, urging Virginians to "line up behind" him.

"We are lined up, ten toes down, ready to organize, mobilize and deliver voters for Jay and our entire Democratic ticket," the statement read. "Recent press may have spotlighted past mistakes. We say, let those without sin cast the first stone. Jay Jones has taken responsibility, apologized and shown he is committed to serving with integrity and accountability that his public record already shows."

Jones has since apologized , calling the remarks "embarrassing and shameful," and said he had reached out personally to Gilbert and his family.

Last week, President Donald Trump called for Jones to drop out of the race, calling the text messages "sick" and "demented."

"Democrat Jay Jones should drop out of the race immediately and the people of Virginia must continue to have a great attorney general in Jason Miyares who, by the way, has my complete and total endorsement," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Oct. 5.

The latest revelation comes amid heightened political tensions and a growing number of incidents that have fueled concerns about violence in national politics.

On a separate issue, Spanberger has also sidestepped her stance on transgender issues.

Earlier this month, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive directive ensuring bathrooms, locker rooms and other intimate spaces remain separated by sex assigned at birth. The directive also instructs the state Board of Health to bar biological males from competing on female athletic teams.

When asked, point-blank, whether she would rescind that directive, Spanberger refused to give a definitive answer.

"My answer is that in each local community decisions should be made between parents and educators, and teachers in each community. It shouldn't be dictated by politicians," Spanberger responded. "I'm a mother of three daughters in Virginia public schools, and nothing is more important to me than their safety and their experience in schools," Spanberger added in response to questions about her stance on transgender issues.

Fox News Digital's Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.