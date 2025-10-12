Marc Benioff urges Trump to deploy National Guard in San Francisco after donating millions to liberal causes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tech billionaire Marc Benioff is shifting his tone toward President Donald Trump, saying he "fully" supports the president and is now urging him to deploy the National Guard to Benioff's home city of San Francisco.

"We don’t have enough cops, so if [the National Guard] can be cops, I’m all for it," Benioff said in an interview with The New York Times.

"I fully support the president," he added. "I think he’s doing a great job."

His comments come a week before his annual Dreamforce conference in San Francisco. He complained to the Times that he has to pay out of pocket for off-duty police officers to bolster security in the convention area every year.

"You’ll see. When you walk through San Francisco next week, there will be cops on every corner," he promised. "That’s how it used to be."

The friendly words for Trump are an about-face for the California billionaire, however, having spent recent years funneling tens of millions of dollars toward left-wing activist groups. Benioff's company, Salesforce, has also a championed transgender ideology.

Between 2022 and 2024 alone, Salesforce donated over $23 million to the left-wing Tides Foundation. Salesforce also created the "Pledge 1%" program, a model that encourages corporations to donate 1% of equity, product, profit, and employee time to charity.

Salesforce kicked the program over to Tides Foundation, which has been handling the Pledge 1% funds since at least 2019. Salesforce says at least 9,000 companies have joined the program since its inception.

Salesforce also donated $1.5 million to the liberal dark money group New Venture Fund. Reporting from the Washington Examiner says the organization has links to a Palestinian terrorist group.

Aside from funding, Benioff's company has used its own reach to push transgender activism, using its social media accounts to hail a transgender athlete and defend transgender people in the U.S. military.

Despite the left-wing resume, Benioff has been successful in getting closer to Trump's orbit since his election in 2024. Benioff sat across from Trump at the state dinner hosted by King Charles in the U.K. last month. According to the Times, he repeatedly told Trump "how grateful I am for everything he’s doing."

The White House did not immediately respond when Fox News Digital reached out regarding any plans to deploy National Guard to San Francisco.

Trump himself floated the idea in August, however, telling reporters in the Oval Office that Democrats have "destroyed" the city.

"You look at what the Democrats have done to San Francisco — they’ve destroyed it. We can clean that up, too — we’ll clean that one up, too."