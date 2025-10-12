Pam Bondi responds to 'Saturday Night Live' parody of herself and Kristi Noem

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi gave a playful response to actress Amy Poehler’s parody of her on NBC’s "Saturday Night Live."

Poehler, who hosted Saturday’s episode, appeared in the cold open as Bondi during her testimony at a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing last week.

"My name is Pam Bondi. I spell it with an ‘i,’ because I ain’t gonna answer any of your questions," Poehler said. "My time is valuable. The DOJ has many ongoing operations, and we’re moving like Kash Patel’s eyeballs—very quickly in multiple directions at once."

During the skit, Poehler was later joined by her fellow former "SNL" cast member Tina Fey, who played Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem carrying an AR-15 rifle.

"That’s right. It’s me, Kristi Noem," Fey said. "I spell my name with an ‘i’ because that’s how I thought it was spelled. And I’m the rarest type of person in Washington, D.C.: a brunette that Donald Trump listens to."

Though the show took many jabs at Bondi’s demeanor during the hearing, Bondi appeared to enjoy the parody on Sunday morning and invited Noem to respond on X.

"@Sec_Noem, should we recreate this picture in Chicago? Loving Amy Poehler!" Bondi wrote.

In a comment to Fox News Digital, DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin simply responded, "SNL is absolutely right—the Democrats' shutdown does need to end!"

The long-running sketch comedy series has often mocked President Donald Trump and his administration, usually with some backlash from Trump himself. However, the show’s 51st season premiere went largely unremarked on by the president despite another parody of him by cast member James Austin Johnson.

In a comment after the premiere, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson dismissed the show, saying she has "more entertaining" things to do with her time.

"Reacting to this would require me to waste my time watching it," Jackson said. "And like the millions of Americans who have tuned out from SNL, I have more entertaining things to do — like watch paint dry."