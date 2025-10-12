Kamala Harris alleges Trump using DOJ for ‘revenge,’ questions justice system’s integrity

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said Sunday on MSNBC’s "The Weekend" that Americans "can’t trust" the Department of Justice under President Donald Trump.

During the interview, Harris argued that recent indictments of former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James show that Trump is on a "vengeance campaign" against those who oppose him, using the federal government to carry it out.

When host Eugene Daniels asked whether Americans can trust the Department of Justice, Harris replied that she did not believe they could.

KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS TRUMP DOESN'T HAVE A 'MANDATE' AFTER 2024 ELECTION

"I don’t know if we can trust what’s coming out of the Department of Justice right now," Harris said. "And that pains me to say that as someone who spent the majority of my career as a prosecutor, where the work of a prosecutor should be to do justice."

She added that U.S. attorneys must be able to do their jobs "without any fear and not in the interest of favor," but said that was "not what is ruling the day" under Trump’s administration.

PROTESTERS INTERRUPT KAMALA HARRIS’ CHICAGO BOOK TOUR EVENT, FORCING MULTIPLE REMOVALS

"And when you have an administration and individuals who are manipulating the justice system of America, in that way, they best understand that this is not only about something that affects the individuals that they’re targeting. This affects all of us who believe that, flawed though it may be, that a justice system is actually supposed to be blind in the way that it does its work, not targeting people because of who they are, or for that matter, what they look like," Harris said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Justice for comment.

WHITE HOUSE BRUTALLY MOCKS KAMALA HARRIS' 'CACKLE' AFTER FORMER VP DROPS F-BOMB, SUGGESTS ADMIN IS 'CRAZY’

Harris has been making more public appearances since the release of her new memoir "107 Days." During a Los Angeles event promoting the book last week, Harris used explicit language to describe how members of the Trump administration were "crazy."

Harris has increased public appearances following the release of her new memoir, "107 Days." During a Los Angeles book-tour event last week, Harris used explicit language to describe members of the Trump administration were "crazy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There's so much about this moment that is making people feel like they've lost their minds. When, in fact, these motherf------ are crazy," Harris said.