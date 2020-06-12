Trump says he won't 'let Seattle be occupied' by police-hating lawbreakers

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Trump vows he "won't let Seattle be occupied by anarchists," and will "straighten it out" if local leaders do not

President Trump told Fox News' Harris Faulkner in an exclusive interview airing Friday that his administration is "not going to let Seattle be occupied by anarchists."

"If there were more toughness, you wouldn't have the kind of devastation that you had in Minneapolis -- and in Seattle, I mean, let's see what's going on in Seattle," Trump told Faulkner. "I will tell you, if they don't straighten that situation out, we're going to straighten it out."

After days of protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Seattle police left the boarded-up East Precinct building Monday night as a crowd of anti-police rioters set up barricades in the surrounding area, declaring six blocks in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood to be “autonomous” and a “cop-free zone.” Click here for more on our top story

TUNE IN TODAY: The full interview with President Trump will air on "Outnumbered Overtime" at 1 p.m. ET Friday.

Other related developments:

- Seattle Police chief: Leaving the precinct 'not my decision'

- JOHN YOO: Does Trump have the power to intervene?

- Seattle mayor promises she will not resign

Republicans pick Jacksonville as alternative convention site

The Republican National Committee has chosen Jacksonville, Fla., to host part of this summer’s party convention, after largely abandoning Charlotte, N.C., over disagreements on coronavirus-related crowd restrictions.

The decision announced Thursday reportedly followed a nationwide search for a new host city. Business aspects of the convention will still take place in North Carolina, but Jacksonville will host the celebratory aspects of the election-year affair.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said. “Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump’s heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020. We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State in just a few short months.”

Trump relocated his primary residence to Florida from New York last fall.

Other related developments:

- Fauci says Republicans, Dems need to 'reserve judgment' on holding 2020 conventions

- Stacey Abrams says she was not contacted by Biden campaign about being running mate

Graham: 'If you care about rule of law you should want me to get to the bottom' of Russia probe

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told "Hannity" on Thursday that anyone who cares about the "rule of law" should want him get to the bottom of the origins of the FBI's Russia investigation.

"Here's what I can tell you for sure, that the [FISA] court was lied to repeatedly and that the people had a bias against Trump," Graham said. "They acted on that bias and it should never happen again."

Other related developments:

Senate Judiciary Committee authorizes subpoenas

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY'S MUST-READS

Video claims to show Chicago police officer 'lounging' during looting

Celebs appear in an 'ITake Responsibility' PSA, draw mixed reactions

NBC's Craig Melvin asks Sen. Tim Scott if GOP is 'using' him as a 'token'

Oklahoma officer seen praying before leaving for his shift

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

Stock futures chipping away at some of Thursday's losses

Mnuchin says Harriet Tubman $20 bill on track, no early release

NYC's lease signings nosedive as residents clear out

Pluto TV still airing 'Cops'

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Click here to find out what's on Fox News and Fox News Radio today!



Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Stay safe, stay healthy and try to stay positive -- tough times don't last forever, and we will get through this as a nation. We'll see you in your inbox first thing Monday morning.