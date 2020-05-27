Fauci says Democrats and Republicans need to 'reserve judgment' on holding 2020 conventions

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday said he believes it is too early to make any decision on whether to go forward with either the Democratic or Republican conventions this August – saying both parties should “reserve judgment” until there is a clearer picture of where the country will be in its fight against the coronavirus this summer.

The comments by Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, comes amid threats from President Trump to move the Republican National Convention from Charlotte, N.C., if the state’s governor won’t guarantee that the party can have “full attendance” for the event.

"What I think we need to do is reserve judgment right now to see what the situation would be," Fauci told CNN on Wednesday. "I mean, if we have a really significant diminution in the number of new cases and hospitalizations and we're at a level where it is really very low, then, again, according to the guidelines, you may be able to go to whatever phase you're in and have some sort of a capability of gathering."

Fauci added: "But I think we need to reserve judgment right now because we're still a few months from there. Hopefully, we will see that diminution. If we don't, then as I said before, I would have significant reservations about that."

In a barrage of tweets on Monday, Trump complained that North Carolina’s Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper was in “Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed... full attendance in the Arena.”

He continued: “[Planners] must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced ... to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site. This is not something I want to do. Thank you, and I LOVE the people of North Carolina!”

Trump complained that Republicans could be faced with the prospect of spending millions without knowing if they’d be allowed to host a full-scale event.

Cooper’s office soon responded, saying state health officials were working with the Republican National Committee and “will review its plans as they make decisions about how to hold the convention in Charlotte.” The statement continued: “North Carolina is relying on data and science to protect our state’s public health and safety.”

On Tuesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp offered up his state as the site for the convention if the RNC pulls out its stakes in North Carolina.

Kemp, a Republican, tweeted Monday morning that “Georgia would be honored to safely host” the RNC this summer and asked Trump to consider holding the convention in the state.

“With world-class facilities, restaurants, hotels, and workforce, Georgia would be honored to safely host the Republican National Convention,” Kemp tweeted. “We hope you will consider the Peach State, @realdonaldtrump!”

On the Democratic side, the party pushed its convention back from July to August because of the global health crisis. While the convention is slated to take place in Milwaukee, Wis., there are rumors of a virtual convention taking place instead.