Oklahoma officer seen praying before leaving for his shift

A police officer in Pauls Valley, Okla., was caught praying before his shift by his fiancée.

In a Facebook post, fiancée Karmen Nalley said that he prays every night before his shift.

She wrote, “He prays every night before he leaves for his shift and I think this photo exemplifies exactly who he is as a person. It is a scary world we live in now, I am not ignorant to that. I wish more people could know Ty and I wish all cops were like him.”

She concluded: “If everyone were as kind hearted as Ty, the world would be a better place."

Pauls Valley is a city about an hour south of Oklahoma City, which has seen large-scale protests following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody on May 25.

A video released this week showed an Oklahoma City police officer tackling and arresting Derrick Scott, a 42-year-old black man, after calls were made that he had a firearm.

In the video, Scott is pinned to ground and says, “I can’t breathe,” to which the officer holding him says, “I don’t care.”

Scott died in police custody on May 20, 2019.

A medical examiners report listed his cause of death as a collapsed lung according to the New York Times.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets nationwide to protest racial injustice and excessive force by police.

Recent calls to “Defund the police” have several cities exploring ways to reform their police departments and rid them of institutionalized racism.

Louisville city council passed legislation called Breonna’s Law Thursday, banning “no-knock warrants”, the same practice that led to the killing of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor earlier this year.

San Francisco has also announced that tear gas has been banned and police will no longer be respond to non-criminal calls.

“We know that a lack of equity in our society overall leads to a lot of the problems that police are being asked to solve,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Thursday.

“We are going to keep pushing for additional reforms and continue to find ways to reinvest in communities that have historically been underserved and harmed by systemic racism.”