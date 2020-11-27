Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Trump says election fight still has 'a long way to go'

The outcome of the 2020 presidential election still has “a long way to go,” President Trump said Thursday but he added he would leave office if the Electoral College votes for Democrat Joe Biden.

“Certainly I will. ... You know that I will," Trump said about leaving the White House, if necessary, but he added, “It’s going to be a very hard thing to concede.”

Speaking to reporters on Thanksgiving Day, the president reiterated his claim of “massive fraud” in the vote count and promised to keep up his legal fight.



Regarding the series of legal challenges in multiple states, Trump said: “A lot of things [are] happening between now and Jan. 20.”



Asked if he would consider running again on the Republican ticket in 2024, Trump said, “I don’t want to talk to 2024 yet.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



NFL anthem kneelers? Trump has two-word response

President Trump weighed in on Detroit Lions and Houston Texans players kneeling during the national anthem prior to their Thanksgiving Day football game.

“No thanks!” he wrote.

Trump has been a fierce critic of players kneeling during the anthem, accusing them of disrespecting the military. However, multiple players have said their protest has nothing to do with the military and instead is about opposing police brutality and other injustice.

This season, players have knelt during the national anthem since the first week after a summer of racial tension including the deaths of several Black people in police-involved incidents.

NFL broadcasts showed the protests during the anthem at the start of the season but tapered off as the season continued. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Obama says some Republicans drive message that 'White men are victims'

Former President Barack Obama said he believes President Trump garnered more than 73 million votes this election cycle, not because of policy but because some Republicans promote a narrative of “White men are victims.”

Obama appeared Wednesday on the syndicated radio show "The Breakfast Club."

“What’s always interesting to me is the degree to which you’ve seen created in Republican politics the sense that White males are victims,” he said.

“They are the ones who are under attack – which obviously doesn’t jibe with both history and data and economics. But that’s a sincere belief that’s been internalized, that’s a story that’s being told and how you unwind that is going to be not something that is done right away, it’s going to take some time.”

Obama said the Trump administration “has failed miserably in handling just basic looking after the American people and keeping them safe” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, Trump put up a competitive fight against Joe Biden, Obama said, because millions felt “under attack” by Democrats. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



SOME PARTING WORDS

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat told "Hannity" guest host Trey Gowdy that a coronavirus vaccine is now just "weeks away." Meantime, Americans need to "know your risk" as they continue to face the virus threat, and should continue being careful.

Gowdy, meanwhile, addresssed what he called the left’s coronavirus hypocrisy, noting that Denver Mayor Michael Hancock flew to Mississippi to spend time with family after telling his city's residents to avoid unnecessary travel. Hancock, he added, made a half-hearted apology.



“In Los Angeles,” he continued, “the Department of Public Health just admitted there is no sign of a link between dining outdoors and the recent Covid-19 spike. So much for the old, ‘We’ll-follow-the-science thing.’”

