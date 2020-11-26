Virginia resident shoots 2 suspects during alleged home invasion: report

Two suspects in Virginia suffered non-life-threatening wounds this week after being shot by the resident during the alleged home invasion, according to reports.

The suspects were identified as James Franklin, 27, of Roanoke, and Alan Douglas Mould, 26, of Lynchburg. Both men were charged with breaking and entering and assault and battery, Roanoke FOX station WFXR-TV reported.

Police officers in Lynchburg responded around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a burglary in progress, the station reported.

The suspects allegedly knocked on the door of the residence and then assaulted the resident when he opened the door but the resident responded by shooting both suspects, police told the FOX station.

The incident remained under investigation, according to police. No immediate information was disclosed about the resident, or if any other people were inside the home.