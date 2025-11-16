Trump reveals Maduro 'would like to talk' as military options on table for Venezuela and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...
TOP 3
1. Trump reveals Maduro 'would like to talk' as military options on the table for Venezuela.
2. Human trafficking soars in blue city as gangs, highways fuel ‘perfect storm.’
3. Zelenskyy embroiled in 'golden toilet' scandal as allies accused in $100M scheme.
MAJOR HEADLINES
ORDER RESCINDED – FAA gives major update about flights nationwide ahead of Thanksgiving. Continue reading …
MAD SCIENCE – Twisted Ivy League experiment's link to genius teen who turned into the Unabomber. Continue reading …
MIDNIGHT MADNESS – Former NFL captain offers stark NYC warning after Jets player is wounded in shooting. Continue reading …
BILL SHOCK – Blue city residents being 'taxed for prosperity' as bills soar with little return. Continue reading …
--
POLITICS
‘TRAITOR TO OUR COUNTRY’ – Trump escalates feud with Marjorie Taylor Greene. Continue reading …
'RIGHT THE WRONGS' – VA to restore education benefits eligibility to veterans ousted under Biden-era COVID vaccine mandate. Continue reading …
RISING TENSIONS – Rubio moves against Maduro's 'narco-terrorists' with powerful new terror designation. Continue reading …
EYES SHUT – Biden policy blamed as US troops left ‘blind’ in terror-ridden West Africa. Continue reading …
MEDIA
NOT HAVING IT – Chuck Schumer becomes top target from media personalities amid shutdown fallout. Continue reading …
'I’M SORRY' – Marjorie Taylor Greene apologizes for taking part in 'toxic politics' after Trump attacks. Continue reading …
ROUND TWO – Socialist wave reaches West Coast as Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass gets a Mamdani-like challenger. Continue reading …
FUELING THE FIRE – Hunter Biden urges Democrat to 'turn the temperature up' when pressed on extremism. Continue reading …
OPINION
NEWT GINGRICH – The simplest way to make American life affordable again. Continue reading …
MYKAYLA SKINNER – I’m an Olympic silver medal winner. It’s about time Olympics protected female athletes. Continue reading …
--
IN OTHER NEWS
VOLCANIC VAULT – Ancient snack bar hides Egyptian secret buried for nearly 2,000 years. Continue reading …
AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on gridiron glory and presidential pastimes. Take the quiz here …
HIDDEN GEM – 'Effortless escape' crowned Europe's top getaway — and it's not Paris or Rome. Continue reading …
HOLIDAY HEALTH – Smartest tips to take this season. See video …
WATCH
PRESIDENT TRUMP – We're talking with some Democrats on Americans buying their own health insurance. See video …
BYRON YORK – Democrats have a fundamental divide they can't solve. See video …
LISTEN
Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for a breakdown of the renewed fight over healthcare as Republicans push for reforms ahead of the 2026 midterms. Check it out ...
FOX WEATHER
What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)
DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE
Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.