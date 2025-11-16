Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Ex-NFL player offers warning about New York City after Jets cornerback is reportedly wounded in shooting

Boyd was reportedly a victim in a New York City shooting

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos , Jackson Thompson Fox News
Jack Brewer, a former special teams captain with the Minnesota Vikings, reacted to the shooting that reportedly left New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd wounded on Sunday morning.

Brewer told Fox News Digital that he was "praying" for Boyd’s recovery and that NFL teams should make sure their players aren’t out past midnight in a "lawless city."

Jack Brewer, formerly of of the Minnesota Vikings

Jack Brewer of the Minnesota Vikings is congratulated by teammate Brian Williams #29 after Brewer intercepted a Brett Favre pass in the second half against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 17, 2002 at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  (Elsa/Getty Images)

"Today, New York City is even more lawless," Brewer said. "With upcoming leaders who are openly anti-police and anti-law-and-order, the direction of that city is only going to get worse. In fact, (if) I were coaching there right now, I’d write it into every contract: you’re personally liable for anything that happens after midnight, and your deal is terminated if you break curfew.

"Teams invest millions into these athletes, they’ve got no business being around in the middle of the night in a lawless city."

Brewer drew on his own experience playing for the New York Giants to express that he knows that danger lurks once the night gets later.

"I played for the New York Giants, and just like these Jets players, I was out in New York City late at night," he added. "I’ve been in those clubs at 2 a.m. I know exactly what happens; fights, shootings, and chaos. You understand the environment before you even walk through the door.

Kris Boyd with the Jets

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd (17) participates in a drill during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 10, 2025. (John Jones/Imagn Images)

"Now, looking back as a retired player, I can say with absolute confidence that none of us had any business being out around 2 a.m. Every college and pro coach drills the same message into their players’ heads, nothing good happens after midnight."

Brewer was in the NFL from 2002 to 2005 with the Vikings, Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

The incident occurred in Midtown Manhattan around 2 a.m. ET, the NYPD said.

Boyd was the victim in the shooting, sources told the New York Post. The Jets later released a statement on the matter.

"We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time," the team told Fox News Digital.

Kris Boyd at training camp in 2024

Houston Texans cornerback Kris Boyd (17) walks on the field at Houston Methodist Training Center on July 27, 2024. (Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports)

Boyd was described as being in critical but stable condition, according to ESPN.

It’s Boyd’s first season with the Jets. He’s been on the injured reserve since August.

Fox News' Chantz Martin contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

