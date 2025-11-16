Ex-NFL player offers warning about New York City after Jets cornerback is reportedly wounded in shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jack Brewer, a former special teams captain with the Minnesota Vikings, reacted to the shooting that reportedly left New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd wounded on Sunday morning.

Brewer told Fox News Digital that he was "praying" for Boyd’s recovery and that NFL teams should make sure their players aren’t out past midnight in a "lawless city."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Today, New York City is even more lawless," Brewer said. "With upcoming leaders who are openly anti-police and anti-law-and-order, the direction of that city is only going to get worse. In fact, (if) I were coaching there right now, I’d write it into every contract: you’re personally liable for anything that happens after midnight, and your deal is terminated if you break curfew.

"Teams invest millions into these athletes, they’ve got no business being around in the middle of the night in a lawless city."

Brewer drew on his own experience playing for the New York Giants to express that he knows that danger lurks once the night gets later.

"I played for the New York Giants, and just like these Jets players, I was out in New York City late at night," he added. "I’ve been in those clubs at 2 a.m. I know exactly what happens; fights, shootings, and chaos. You understand the environment before you even walk through the door.

JETS' KRIS BOYD IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER BEING WOUNDED IN NEW YORK CITY SHOOTING: REPORTS

"Now, looking back as a retired player, I can say with absolute confidence that none of us had any business being out around 2 a.m. Every college and pro coach drills the same message into their players’ heads, nothing good happens after midnight."

Brewer was in the NFL from 2002 to 2005 with the Vikings, Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

The incident occurred in Midtown Manhattan around 2 a.m. ET, the NYPD said.

Boyd was the victim in the shooting, sources told the New York Post. The Jets later released a statement on the matter.

"We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time," the team told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Boyd was described as being in critical but stable condition, according to ESPN.

It’s Boyd’s first season with the Jets. He’s been on the injured reserve since August.

Fox News' Chantz Martin contributed to this report.