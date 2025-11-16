Expand / Collapse search
Travel

Unexpected city tops list for stress-free getaways this year, according to new data

LateRooms' Easy Breaks Index ranked cities by flight time, transfer costs and hotel prices

By Khloe Quill Fox News
Travel expert reveals secrets to booking best holiday fares Video

Travel expert reveals secrets to booking best holiday fares

Travel expert Lee Abbamonte discusses record-breaking travel on Labor Day and his tips for vacation planning.

Looking for a quick escape that feels like a break? According to LateRooms’ new Easy Breaks Index, the best stress-free city to visit right now may not even be on your radar.

The index compared 50 popular European cities by flight time, airport-transfer cost and duration, average hotel prices, and how travelers rated each city’s top attraction. 

The former capital of Poland may not be the typical tourist destination – but with all of that considered, Kraków came out on top.

According to LateRooms, Kraków wins because it combines convenience and affordability without the chaos that usually comes with international travel.

OVERWEIGHT FOREIGNERS SEEKING VISAS MAY BE REJECTED TO SAVE HEALTHCARE COSTS, TAXPAYER EXPENSE

Old buildings in Kazimierz, Kraków's Jewish quarter, Poland

The city is also full of history, with museums, ancient town squares and "picturesque neighborhoods" that keep old traditions and buildings alive. (iStock)

Once you land, the city’s small size makes arrival refreshingly easy. According to LateRooms, the airport train gets you to the center of the city in just 17 minutes, one of the fastest transfers in Europe. The stations connect directly by footbridge, meaning no expensive taxis, long lines or stressful navigation right after you land.

HOTELS, RESORTS ACCUSED OF CHARGING TOO MANY 'FEES,' SENDING FED-UP VACATIONERS OVERSEAS FOR CHEAPER DEALS

Once you’re there, Kraków is built for slowing down. The city's travel site boasts that the entire town center, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is walkable and framed by the green ring of Planty Park.

Old Town in Kraków, Poland.

The entire city is walkable, according to Polish tourist websites. (iStock)

According to Poland’s national tourism office, most of the major sights are within a short walk of each other, making it one of Europe’s most compact cultural centers. That simplicity cuts out the mental friction that often sneaks into short trips with overstuffed itineraries from trying to do everything in a short time.

POPULAR TRAVEL DESTINATION TO CHARGE 'TOURIST TAX' UPWARDS OF $65 PER NIGHT

And it’s not just the ease of it all: according to Harvard Health, even a 20-minute stroll in a green space can significantly lower cortisol, the body’s main stress hormone.

Another recent review in PLOS One found that brief breaks researchers call "micro-vacations" help reduce fatigue and improve mood.

Pierogis on a plate looking delicious.

Pierogies are a staple food in Polish cuisine, and one of many you can find when visiting Kraków. (iStock)

Kraków fits that formula perfectly with little fuss, plenty of greenery and easy access.

Even food here plays into the relaxed rhythm. According to National Geographic Traveler, Kraków’s café scene has plenty of coffeehouses and restaurants tucked into plazas and cellars and hearty, comfort-food traditions that invite you to linger. 

And no need to feel guilty over meals, because prices are lower than even other "budget" destinations, according to the city's tourism site.

"Even supposedly cheap locations like Berlin or Lisbon are more expensive than Kraków, with restaurants roughly a third cheaper in the Polish city," it says.

According to LateRooms, all of this is exactly what their index was designed to measure: which cities provide "effortless escapes."

