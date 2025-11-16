Expand / Collapse search
Socialist wave reaches West Coast as Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass gets a Mamdani-like challenger

California community organizer Rae Huang announced her campaign against the 'establishment' in her city

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Karen Bass ‘ignored’ the Supremacy Clause when she made Los Angeles a sanctuary city: political strategist Video

Karen Bass ‘ignored’ the Supremacy Clause when she made Los Angeles a sanctuary city: political strategist

Political strategist Katie Zacharia criticizes Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass after she called I.C.E. raids unlawful and unconstitutional on Fox News @ Night.

Democratic socialist candidate Rae Huang launched her campaign for Los Angeles mayor against Democratic incumbent Karen Bass.

"I am excited and very humbled to announce that I am running for Mayor of Los Angeles, the second largest city in our nation," Huang wrote on her Instagram account Saturday. "After over 20 years of leaning into my call to serve God through social justice work and organizing, this path has led me in these uncertain times to take the unusual path to continue my calling by running for Mayor to finally see through the changes the LA social justice movement and I have been building for years."

The 43-year-old community organizer and Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) member wrote that her campaign will focus on universal housing, free transportation, climate resiliency and affordability, issues that resemble New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's initial campaign.

SOCIALIST WAVE GOES COAST-TO-COAST AS HISTORIC WINS SHAKE UP THE 2025 MAYORAL ELECTIONS

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass speaking at a press conference

Democratic socialist candidate Rae Huang criticized Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' leadership. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

She wrote that she also aims to take on what she called the "establishment" in the city.

"Over the past decade, I have worked with Los Angeles organizers and neighbors on solutions for our city. Now it’s time we implement them. I will be running against establishment and the billionaire class and will not be accepting any money from corporations," Huang wrote.

DEMOCRATIC HOUSTON MAYOR SLAMS MAMDANI, SAYS THEY'RE IN 'DIFFERENT UNIVERSES'

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Huang avoided direct comparisons to Mamdani but added that she hopes to get an endorsement from the local DSA chapter, which celebrated Mamdani's win.

Mamdani addresses his watch party

Rae Huang's campaign promises mirrored New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's campaign earlier this month. (Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo)

She expressed disappointment in Bass' leadership on homelessness and in dealing with recent political violence over the summer, calling her new campaign a "moment for change."

"We are in a place in our country and in our political environment where folks feel stuck and afraid," Huang said. "They feel like nothing is going to change, and the things that are changing are making things even worse."

FLASHBACK: LA MAYOR KAREN BASS WAS ONCE CONSIDERED TOP VP CHOICE BY BIDEN, PRAISED BY OBAMA AS ‘OUTSTANDING’

Fox News Digital reached out to Huang and Bass' office for comment.

In the past year, more progressive candidates have been challenging incumbent Democrats across the country. 

Katie Wilson and Bruce Harrell, candidates for Seattle mayor

Progressive activist Katie Wilson (left) defeated incumbent Democratic Party Mayor of Seattle Bruce Harrell (right) in a recent election. (Katie Wilson Campaign/Getty Images)

Last week, progressive activist Katie Wilson successfully defeated Seattle Democratic Mayor Bruce Harrell. Like Mamdani, Wilson advocated for government-backed grocery stores, higher taxes on the wealthy and more affordable housing.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

