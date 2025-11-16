Marjorie Taylor Greene apologizes for taking part in 'toxic politics' amid Trump attacks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., apologized for taking part in "toxic politics" during a CNN interview on Sunday, when pressed on her speaking out against threats levied against her in the wake of her feud with President Donald Trump.

"Obviously, any threats to your safety are completely unacceptable, but we have seen these kinds of attacks or criticism from the president at other people. It‘s not new. And with respect, I haven‘t heard you speak out about it until it was directed at you," CNN host Dana Bash said during "State of the Union."

Greene said the criticism was "fair."

Greene posted to social media on Saturday about threats and wrote, "I am now being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hot bed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world."

Greene then apologized and said toxic politics were very bad for the country.

"I would like to say humbly, I‘m sorry for taking part in the toxic politics. It’s very bad for our country, and it’s been something I’ve thought about a lot, especially since Charlie Kirk was assassinated, is that we, I’m only responsible for myself and my own words and actions, and I am committed, and I’ve been working on this a lot lately to put down the knives in politics," she said.

She said she wanted to see people be kind to one another, and added that Americans have more in common than they have differences.

Bash pointed to specific examples, including "the Facebook post that was taken down of you in 2020, holding a gun alongside the Squad, encouraging people to go on the offense against the socialists, liking a tweet of somebody calling for the execution of Nancy Pelosi and former President Obama."

"I addressed that back in 2021, and of course, I never want to cause any harm or anything bad for anyone, so that that was addressed back then. And I very much stand by my words. I said then and I stand by my words today. I think America needs to come together and end all the toxic, dangerous rhetoric and divide. And I‘m leading the way with my own example. And I hope that President Trump can do the same," Greene responded.

Trump called Greene a "traitor" on Saturday and also announced he was dropping his endorsement of her.

The Republican lawmaker has been a vocal supporter of the president since she entered Congress, but has broken with him on the release of the Epstein files, and some of his administration's foreign policy.