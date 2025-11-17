Trump continues hammering MTG after she labels his attacks 'a dog whistle to dangerous radicals'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump blasted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in a Sunday Truth Social post, calling her a "Traitor" to the United States after the Georgia Republican described the president's prior broadsides against her as "a dog whistle to dangerous radicals."

"Wacky Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown (Remember, Green turns to Brown where there is ROT involved!) is working overtime to try and portray herself as a victim when, in actuality, she is the cause of all of her own problems. The fact is, nobody cares about this Traitor to our Country!" the president asserted.

The president has repeatedly targeted Greene in recent Truth Social posts, but the congresswoman has been pushing back against the president's attacks.

"The hoax pizza deliveries have started now, to my house and my family members. Update: we also received a pipe bomb threat on my construction companies office building. President Trump’s unwarranted and vicious attacks against me were a dog whistle to dangerous radicals that could lead to serious attacks on me and my family," she declared in part of a Sunday post on X, before the president later blasted her again in the Truth Social post.

"I am not a traitor. However, when the President of the United States irresponsibly calls a Member of Congress of his own party, traitor, he is signaling what must be done to a traitor. I fought harder than anyone to help President Trump get elected and I support his administration and the promises we made on the campaign," she asserted in another part of the post.

In a post on Friday, Trump floated the possibility of backing a primary challenger against Greene.

"I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of ‘Congresswoman’ Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia," the president declared in part of the post. "I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support."

In a post on Saturday, he blasted her as a "RINO," an acronym which stands for Republican in name only.

In another Truth Social post on Saturday, he declared, "Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Green is a disgrace to our GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY!"