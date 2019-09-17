Trump calls for resignations at NY Times over Kavanaugh story; Netanyahu's challenge in repeat election

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Trump demands resignations over Kavanaugh story at New Mexico rally

President Trump issued a full-throated call for resignations and changes in management at the New York Times during a fiery rally in Democratic-leaning New Mexico on Monday night, after the paper published a bombshell allegation of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh -- before later acknowledging, under pressure, that the alleged victim said she had no recollection of the event, refused to be interviewed and has made no other comment.

The slew of Democrats running for president who quickly called for Kavanaugh’s impeachment over the weekend based on the Times' reporting indicated later on Monday they weren't backing down, despite the Times' major revision to the story.

"I call for the resignation of everybody at The New York Times involved in the Kavanaugh smear story, and while you're at it, the Russian witch hunt hoax, which is just as phony a story," the president said. "They've taken the old Grey Lady, so prestigious, and broken her down, destroyed her virtue, and ruined her reputation. She can never recover, and will never return to greatness under current management. The Times is dead, long live the New York Times." Click here to read more about our top story.

New York Times reporters behind Kavanaugh story say key info was in original draft

The New York Times reporters behind the controversial piece on Justice Kavanaugh claimed in an interview Monday night that key details missing from the sexual misconduct allegation may have been removed from the original draft in the editing process. The piece by Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly was adapted from their forthcoming book, "The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation." Both insisted in an interview that key information at the center the uproar over their story was included in their original draft of the piece. Pogrebin then explained that the Times doesn't usually include names of victims and that she believed that when the editors removed the name, the crucial information -- that the alleged victim didn't remember the incident -- was also removed. "So I think it was just sort of an editing -- you know, done in the haste in the editing process," she added.

Netanyahu looks to remain in power as Israelis vote in repeat election

Israelis are voting in an unprecedented repeat election that will decide whether longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stays in power. Against the prospect of a likely indictment on corruption charges, Netanyahu is seeking a fifth term. He faces a stiff challenge from retired military chief Benny Gantz, whose centrist Blue and White party is running even with Netanyahu's Likud. Both parties could struggle to form a majority coalition with smaller allies, though, forcing them into a potential unity government. It's the second election this year, after Netanyahu failed to build a coalition following April's vote and dissolved parliament. - The Associated Press

US shares info with Saudi Arabia that blames Iran for oil field attack: report

Iran was the staging ground for the weekend attacks on the massive Saudi Arabia oil field, according to U.S. intelligence that was shared with the kingdom, a report said. The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, reported that the intelligence report—that was not shared publically—indicated that Iran raided the massive oil field with at least a dozen missiles and 20 drones. The State Department did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News on Tuesday morning. The Journal's report said that a Saudi official indicated that the U.S. intelligence was not definitive. The official told the paper that the U.S. did not provide enough evidence to prove without a doubt that Tehran’s hand was involved.

White House orders two former Trump aides not to appear before House committee at impeachment hearing

The White House has instructed two former aides to President Trump not to appear at a House Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday, saying Rick Dearborn and Rob Porter are "absolutely immune" from testifying at what the panel is calling its first impeachment hearing. In a letter sent to the panel and obtained by the Associated Press, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone wrote that the Justice Department has advised — and Trump has directed — Dearborn and Porter to defy subpoenas because of "constitutional immunity." Lawyers for both men said they would follow Trump's orders. Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who has never worked for the White House, is expected to attend the hearing as its sole witness on Tuesday.

Spicer spices up 'Dances With the Stars' with neon green shirt

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made his colorful and proudly outlandish “Dancing With the Stars” debut on Monday night wearing a neon-green ruffled shirt as he shimmied to the Spice Girls song “Spice up Your Life” in a salsa routine. GIFs of Spicer started circulating on social media immediately following his performance. Many people also tweeted their reactions to his bold shirt. Spicer's energetic performance concluded with confetti and he got a standing ovation from the audience, but the show’s judges did not seem impressed, giving him a total score of 12 out of 30.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX NEWS LIFESTYLE: Start your weekend right with our new Lifestyle newsletter, delivered every Friday. Keep up-to-date on the latest in food, travel, the great outdoors … and more. CLICK HERE NOW TO JOIN.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY'S MUST-READS

Trump suggests investigation into Barack and Michelle Obama's books, Netflix deals.

Second woman accuses Antonio Brown of sexual misconduct, report says.

California adds this state to 'travel ban' over refusal to fund gender transitions.

Edward Snowden says he will return to US on one condition.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Amazon aims to hire 30,000 through nation's largest job fair.

How a Fed rate cut could impact the housing market.

Here's what GM is offering UAW workers on strike.

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."

SOME PARTING WORDS

In an interview on "Hannity," former White House press secretary and new Fox News contributor Sarah Sanders sounds off on the New York Times' botched Kavanaugh report, saying the press can't beat President Trump, so they're targeting officials tied to him.

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Click here to find out what's on Fox News today.

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Enjoy your day! We'll see you in your inbox first thing on Wednesday morning.

