Second woman accuses Antonio Brown of sexual misconduct, report says

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is facing new allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Sports Illustrated published a story Monday afternoon in which a second woman, an unnamed artist, alleged that Brown, 31, exposed himself to her while she was working on a mural for him at his Pittsburgh home in 2017.

“He was flirty with me, but I paid him no mind because I was there on business. Plus, I had already seen him with multiple girls in the short time I was with him,” Brown’s accuser said.

“I was about 40 percent done on the second day, and I’m on my knees painting the bottom, and he walks up to me butt-ass naked, with a hand cloth covering his [penis] and starts having a conversation with me. I just kept my cool and kept painting,” she said. “After that, it all ended abruptly.”

ANTONIO BROWN'S TIMELINE OF DRAMA: DETAILS OF THE STAR WIDE RECEIVER'S INCIDENTS

In a statement issued Monday via Twitter, Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, said Brown also denied the allegation made in the SI story.

“Antonio Brown has reviewed the sexual misconduct allegations made by an unnamed artist included in a recently published Sports Illustrated article and denies that he ever engaged in such activities,” the statement read. “There will be no further comment at this time.”

Brown’s availability was in limbo again this week with the NFL preparing to meet with a former trainer who filed a civil lawsuit accusing the star receiver of rape and sexual assault.

In the lawsuit filed by the former trainer, Britney Taylor, last week in Florida, she alleged that Brown sexually assaulted her on separate training trips to Pittsburgh and Florida the same month in 2017, and that he forcibly raped her in 2018. The suit included what it claimed were text messages from Brown bragging about the second assault.

The NFL told the Patriots last week that it was opening an investigation into the matter.

Brown has denied the allegations made in the lawsuit.

He has not spoken publicly since the lawsuit was filed and did not address reporters leading up to the game against the Dolphins. He also was not made available following the Miami game and was not present in the locker room during a player availability on Monday.

The Patriots are set to resume practice Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Oakland Raiders released Brown on Sept. 7 after he clashed with the team throughout training camp. He agreed to a contract with New England that same day.

Brown played and scored a touchdown on Sunday during the Patriots’ 43-0 win at Miami.

Click for more from The New York Post.