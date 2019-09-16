Sean Spicer debuts on 'Dancing With the Stars' shimmying to Spice Girls song in neon-green ruffled shirt

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made his colorful and proudly outlandish “Dancing With the Stars” debut on Monday night wearing a neon-green ruffled shirt as he shimmied to the Spice Girls song “Spice up Your Life” in a salsa routine.

GIFs of Spicer started circulating on social media immediately following his performance. Many people also tweeted their reactions to his bold shirt.

Spicer's energetic performance concluded with confetti and he got a standing ovation from the audience, but the show’s judges did not seem impressed, giving him a total score of 12 out of 30.

During the “Dancing With the Stars” 2019 premiere Monday, Spicer’s dance partner, Lindsay Arnold, said his skills were “pre-preschool-level.”

Judge Bruno Tonioli said of Spicer’s performance, “there was some element of salsa there, not always on time or on rhythm.”

He added that his hips were “set in cement,” but Spicer’s performance was “strangely entertaining.”

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba agreed with Tonioli that the performance was “strangely entertaining,” telling Spicer, “I will give you best florescent shimmy of the night.”

She added, “you were offbeat most of the dance, but you had fun.”

Spicer replied, “I did.”

Judge Len Goodman told Spicer, “you brought fun to the ballroom. Well done.”

Spicer called his coach Lindsay “patient” after his performance and said, “I had a blast doing this.”

“Every single person is going, haha, you are wearing this shirt,” Spicer said, adding that many likely thought the bright top was “payback.”

Last month, Spicer shot back at critics protesting his selection for the new season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I’m very comfortable with who I am,” Spicer told Mediaite after a New York Times critic and “DWTS” host Tom Bergeron pushed back on his inclusion in the show.

“I’ve never really cared what they think,” Spicer said of The Times. “I’m not going to care now.”

He told Fox News last month, “I think Tom has been a great host. And I firmly believe when the season is over he’s probably going to realize bringing a diverse group of people together, who can interact in a fun, civil and respectful way, is actually a way we can move the country forward in a positive way. And it will make this show an example of how Americans can disagree about politics and tune into good entertainment shows and keep their politics at bay.”

Spicer said he was approached about the dancing show after he left the White House in 2017, but he didn’t think the timing was right then to join the cast.

“This is an opportunity to have some fun,” Spicer told Mediaite. "I’m in this because I enjoy it."

