Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Dancing With the Stars
Published

Sean Spicer debuts on 'Dancing With the Stars' shimmying to Spice Girls song in neon-green ruffled shirt

Talia Kaplan
By Talia Kaplan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 16

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 16 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made his colorful and proudly outlandish “Dancing With the Stars” debut on Monday night wearing a neon-green ruffled shirt as he shimmied to the Spice Girls song “Spice up Your Life” in a salsa routine.

GIFs of Spicer started circulating on social media immediately following his performance. Many people also tweeted their reactions to his bold shirt.

Spicer's energetic performance concluded with confetti and he got a standing ovation from the audience, but the show’s judges did not seem impressed, giving him a total score of 12 out of 30.

During the “Dancing With the Stars” 2019 premiere Monday, Spicer’s dance partner, Lindsay Arnold, said his skills were “pre-preschool-level.”

SPICER HITS BACK AT CRITICS PROTESTING HIS CASTING ON 'DANCING WITH THE STARS'

Judge Bruno Tonioli said of Spicer’s performance, “there was some element of salsa there, not always on time or on rhythm.”

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer danced a salsa routine on his “Dancing With the Stars” debut.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer danced a salsa routine on his “Dancing With the Stars” debut.

He added that his hips were “set in cement,” but Spicer’s performance was “strangely entertaining.”

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba agreed with Tonioli that the performance was “strangely entertaining,” telling Spicer, “I will give you best florescent shimmy of the night.”

'DANCING WITH THE STARS' HOST TOM BERGERON SLAMS POLITICALLY 'DIVISIVE BOOKINGS' AFTER SEAN SPICER IS CAST

She added, “you were offbeat most of the dance, but you had fun.”

Spicer replied, “I did.”

Judge Len Goodman told Spicer, “you brought fun to the ballroom. Well done.”

Spicer called his coach Lindsay “patient” after his performance and said, “I had a blast doing this.”

The lineup of celebrities in the 2019 "Dancing With the Stars" season includes a supermodel, a former White House press secretary and pro-athletes from the NFL and NBA.

The lineup of celebrities in the 2019 "Dancing With the Stars" season includes a supermodel, a former White House press secretary and pro-athletes from the NFL and NBA. (Craig Sjodin via Getty Images)

“Every single person is going, haha, you are wearing this shirt,” Spicer said, adding that many likely thought the bright top was “payback.”

Last month, Spicer shot back at critics protesting his selection for the new season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I’m very comfortable with who I am,” Spicer told Mediaite after a New York Times critic and “DWTS” host Tom Bergeron pushed back on his inclusion in the show.

“I’ve never really cared what they think,” Spicer said of The Times. “I’m not going to care now.”

He told Fox News last month, “I think Tom has been a great host. And I firmly believe when the season is over he’s probably going to realize bringing a diverse group of people together, who can interact in a fun, civil and respectful way, is actually a way we can move the country forward in a positive way. And it will make this show an example of how Americans can disagree about politics and tune into good entertainment shows and keep their politics at bay.”

Spicer said he was approached about the dancing show after he left the White House in 2017, but he didn’t think the timing was right then to join the cast.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This is an opportunity to have some fun,” Spicer told Mediaite. "I’m in this because I enjoy it."

Fox News' Jessica Napoli and Brie Stimson contributed to this report. 

Talia Kaplan is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @taliakaplan