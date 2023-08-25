Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

‘THEY INSISTED’ – Trump lifts the lid on jail mugshot experience, says he was 'not comfortable.' Continue reading …

LOOK WHO’S BACK – Trump ends 2 year X hiatus with bombshell post as mugshot drama grips. Continue reading …

CENTER STAGE – Republicans say one candidate rose above the rest with best debate performance. Continue reading …

COMBING FOR CLUES – Pentagon shuts down theory about plane crash that 'likely' killed Russian warlord. Continue reading …

FRENZIED ATTACK - Heroic college student 'stabbed 107 times' as she tried to protect mom from assault. Continue reading…





IT’S THE ECONOMY, STUPID – Small town voters feel the economy under Biden is 'in a shambles'. Continue reading …

MISSING IN ACTION – GOP debate's biggest villain wasn't on stage but in the White House. Continue reading …

‘RUNNING TO THE EXTREME RIGHT’ – Biden 'clear winner' of GOP debate as Republican candidates run to 'extreme right,' DNC adviser says. Continue reading …

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND – Hochul presses Biden to fund migrant housing and social services. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



AGE-OLD QUESTION – Former Clinton staffer snaps at Nikki Haley for prediction about Joe Biden. Continue reading …

‘ABSOLUTELY TERRIBLE’ – Rachel Maddow tears apart Ron DeSantis after debate. Continue reading …

‘MAKE KIDS SUCCESSFUL’ – GOP candidates weigh in on book crackdowns at schools: 'Allow parents to parent.' Continue reading …

FACT CHECK FIGHT – Washington Post fact-checker dinged for labeling Dems' support late-term abortion as a 'Republican talking point.' Continue reading …

SHORT QUESTIONS: Psychotherapist Elise Bitter shares expert advice for navigating family, relationships, work and more. Continue reading …



LAURA INGRAHAM – 75% of the public are 'America First' conservatives. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Vivek was percolating because he's fresh on a stage with seven career politicians. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – The left is trying to put Biden's political rival behind bars. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Let's not get too hysterical over last night's GOP debate. Continue reading …



DRILLED OUT OF SERVICE – Russia's infamous 'General Armageddon' fired, but move could be Putin ruse, expert says. Continue reading …

‘COST ME AN ARM AND A LEG’ – Court orders DOJ to hand back this man’s seized money. How he lost anyway. Continue reading …

INFLUENTIAL ROLE MODEL – Meet the American who breathed life into Barbie: Ruth Handler. Continue reading …

‘THIS KISS’– Tim McGraw 'would've died' if he did not marry Faith Hill: how their marriage beat the odds. Continue reading …

WATCH: TOYS FOR PUPS - At Yellowstone National Park, adult wolves were spotted bringing "toys" back to the den for their young pups in the absence of food. Check this out. See video …



WATCH: GOP candidates did not address China threat enough: Rep. Mike Gallagher. See video …

WATCH: School principal ditches 14-year career for ‘miracle’ of homeschooling. See video …



JESSICA MELUGIN – We need to avoid a ‘ready, fire, aim!’ approach to AI regulation. Continue reading …

KAROL MARKOWICZ – Disney is on a ‘woke path to ruin.' Even ‘Snow White’ actress hates her own story. Continue reading …

TIM WALBERG – Government can legally steal billions of dollars from citizens. Here's how Congress can help stop it. Continue reading …



What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…



"There is no battle for the soul of the Republican Party as we often hear from the old guard. There's about 75% of the public who are "America First" conservatives. They think the spectacle in Atlanta is a joke and that's what they're talking to their friends about, but everyone else represented by McConnell, Nikki Haley, Chamber of Commerce Coalition, maybe about 25%."

– LAURA INGRAHAM

