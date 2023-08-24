Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

GOP voters say DeSantis delivered best performance in first primary debate: poll

Vivek Ramaswamy came in second in the poll with 26% support

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
A poll taken after the first GOP presidential primary debate on Wednesday showed that a plurality of Republican voters felt that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won the night.

According to a Washington Post poll, conducted alongside FiveThirtyEight and Ipsos, 29% of Republican voters polled said that DeSantis performed the best out of the eight candidates on the stage in Milwaukee. 

The poll was conducted from Aug. 23-24 and polled 775 potential Republican primary voters who watched the debate.

The second-best performance, according to the poll’s respondents, was from entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who had support from 26% of GOP voters in the poll.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, 2024 Republican presidential candidate, from left, Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, and Vivek Ramaswamy, chairman and co-founder of Strive Asset Management and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, during the Republican primary presidential debate hosted by Fox News in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Republican presidential contenders are facing off in their first debate of the primary season, minus frontrunner Donald Trump, who continues to lead his GOP rivals by a double-digit margin. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

From left: Former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty)

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley was the only other candidate to poll in double digits, with 15% of GOP voters saying she had the best night.

Former Vice President Mike Pence came in fourth with 7% support, and was followed by South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who both tied with 4%.

Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy argue on debate stage

Vivek Ramaswamy and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley participate in the first debate of the GOP primary season. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson both polled at 1% in the debate.

"Last night, Ron DeSantis was the clear winner and proved that he is ready to beat Joe Biden and serve as America’s 47th president," Andrew Romeo, communications director for the DeSantis campaign, told Fox News Digital. "The debate highlighted that DeSantis is the only candidate with the vision to reverse our nation’s decline and revive the American Dream."

The showdown in Milwaukee, hosted by Fox News, was the first of monthly debates organized by the Republican National Committee.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves as he arrives for his presidential campaign kickoff event at Eternity Church in Clive, Iowa, on May 30, 2023. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The next debate — a FOX Business-hosted showdown — will be held Sept. 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

