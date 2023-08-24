Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: The left is trying to put Biden's political rival behind bars

Trump turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail

Sean Hannity: The left is trying to put Biden's chief political rival behind bars for life Video

Sean Hannity: The left is trying to put Biden's chief political rival behind bars for life

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to former President Donald Trump turning himself in to Fulton County Jail in the Georgia election case on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to former President Donald Trump turning himself in to Fulton County Jail in the Georgia election case on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: You are looking at Joe Biden — oh, I'm sorry, Donald Trump's official mug shot. Joe Biden will be soon enough anyway. Moments ago, the 45th president of the United States walked into the notorious Fulton County, Ga., jail where he was booked on 13 felony charges, including alleged racketeering or what they call RICO crimes. 

RAMASWAMY: TRUMP'S JAIL TRIP 'AN INDICTMENT OF OUR NATIONAL CIVIC HEALTH' THAT SHOULD TRANSCEND PARTY LINES 

We all know that is typically used in gang-related cases where criminal acts are carried out on behalf of a mob or, of course, a gang leader. Now, also to convict somebody of racketeering, you must prove criminal intent. In other words, that meaning that somebody knowingly committed a criminal act and meant to commit such a criminal act, knew they were committing a criminal act, and challenging election results has never been a crime before — at least not when Democrats do it. 

Not in Georgia 2018, Stacey Abrams. Not in 2017, Democrats challenging Donald Trump's win on the House floor or Hillary Clinton making the challenge over and over and over again and Democrats saying he's an illegitimate president over and over again, not in 2000 with Al Gore's selective recounts in Florida, but it's not just the usual complaining and election denying that happens every time a Republican wins.  

