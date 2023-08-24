JESSE WATTERS: Vivek was percolating because he's fresh on a stage with seven career politicians

Jesse Watters runs through the highlights from the first GOP primary debate and analyzes where the candidates performed well and where they missed the mark on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Vivek Ramaswamy commanded the most attention last night. Was that positive attention or negative attention? All depends on who you talk to. But the reason Vivek was percolating is because he's fresh on a stage with seven career politicians.

GOP CANDIDATES WEIGH IN ON BOOK CRACKDOWNS AT SCHOOLS: ‘ALLOW PARENTS TO PARENT’

A quick 38-year-old Indian-American entrepreneur with bright white teeth. He'll stand out just like Trump did in 2016. He didn't make friends on stage. He was interesting and provocative. He'll never be president. But he found a pro-Trump outsider lane and generated heat.

Revolution plays in a 2023 Republican primary. Vivek tapped into the spiritual vacancy we discussed last night. Mike Pence took offense.

Both men are right. There is a meaninglessness to life in modern America. Our screens are sucking our souls away. But this isn't something the government can fix. The government exacerbated the problem. DeSantis capitalized on that.

DeSantis was solid last night. Stopped the bleeding. He had to steady the ship but didn't wow us. The man's mission-driven. His most powerful message is this. This is what I've done. This is what I'm doing. And this is what I'm about to do. If you want emotion, look elsewhere. It was a display of record versus creativity.

