Donald Trump

Donald Trump makes first post on X in over 2 years after being booked into jail

Trump hasn't made a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, since he was suspended from the platform in January 2021

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
Former President Donald Trump's mug shot released Video

Former President Donald Trump's mug shot released

Former President Donald Trump's mug shot from the Fulton County Jail is released after he turned himself in on charges related to the 2020 Georgia election case. 

Former President Donald Trump made his first post on X, formerly known as Twitter, after being booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, Thursday evening.

The post on X contained a picture reading "Mug Shot - August 24, 2023. Election interference. Never Surrender! DonaldJTrump.Com." 

DONALD TRUMP MUGSHOT RELEASED AFTER GEORGIA BOOKING, FIRST EVER FOR A FORMER US PRESIDENT

Donald Trump mugshot

Mugshot of former President Donald Trump (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Trump was suspended from what was then known as Twitter in January 2021, but Elon Musk allowed him back on the platform shortly after buying the company in October 2022.

Trump made the social media post shortly after Fulton County Jail officials released his mugshot, which is the first ever taken of a former president.

He faces 13 charges in relation to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Fox News Digital's Brandon Gillespie and Bradford Betz contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

