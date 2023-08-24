Donald Trump makes first post on X in over 2 years after being booked into jail

Former President Donald Trump made his first post on X, formerly known as Twitter, after being booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, Thursday evening.

The post on X contained a picture reading "Mug Shot - August 24, 2023. Election interference. Never Surrender! DonaldJTrump.Com."

DONALD TRUMP MUGSHOT RELEASED AFTER GEORGIA BOOKING, FIRST EVER FOR A FORMER US PRESIDENT

Trump was suspended from what was then known as Twitter in January 2021, but Elon Musk allowed him back on the platform shortly after buying the company in October 2022.

Trump made the social media post shortly after Fulton County Jail officials released his mugshot, which is the first ever taken of a former president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He faces 13 charges in relation to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Fox News Digital's Brandon Gillespie and Bradford Betz contributed to this report.