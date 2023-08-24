Stephanopoulos snaps at Nikki Haley for saying Biden won't finish his term: 'Excuse me... How do you know?'

ABC's George Stephanopoulos clashed with GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Thursday morning following her debate performance after she argued that President Biden wouldn't finish out his term.

On "Good Morning America," co-host Stephanopoulos asked Haley why she said she would vote for a "convicted felon" for the President of the United States on the debate stage. The candidates were asked to raise their hands if they would support Donald Trump as the nominee in 2024 if he ends up being convicted of a crime following multiple indictments.

"Well, first of all, he hasn't been convicted yet, but I also trust the American people, I don't think it's going to get to that point. I think Donald Trump is going to spend more time in court next year than on the campaign trail," she said, before noting several issues including the border, national security and more.

The ABC host asked her the same question again and Haley responded that she wouldn't be comfortable with a "President Kamala Harris."

Stephanopoulos zeroed-in on her "President Kamala Harris" claim and noted that she was actually running against President Joe Biden before repeating the same question.

Haley said the host was assuming Trump was going to be convicted and that he would be the nominee. Stephanopoulos disagreed and argued he was just asking a question.

"Well, first of all, a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for Kamala Harris. You know that and I know that. There’s no way Joe Biden is going to finish his term. I think Kamala Harris would become the next president and that should send a chill up every American’s spine," Haley said.

"Excuse me, excuse me one second," Stephanopoulos interrupted. "How do you know that Joe Biden is not going to finish his term? What is that based on?"

Haley argued that many Americans believe the president would not finish out a "next term."

"Do you think he’s going to finish his term? Do you think that he’s actually going to finish what he started? We look at the decline he’s had over the last few years. You have to be honest with the American people, George. There’s no way Joe Biden’s going to finish out a next term. We can’t have an 81-year-old president. We have to have a new generational leader. The Senate has become the most privileged nursing home in the country. We have got to start making sure we have a new generation," she said.

Stephanopoulos responded and said she didn't answer the question, demanding more evidence from Haley.

"I mean if you look at the decline, I mean every person should be able to tell what country you were in the week before. He couldn't do that. Every person should be able to say how many grandkids they have," she said.

"We need to understand that the people in D.C., they’re making decisions on our national security. They’re making decisions on the future of our children’s economic policy. We need to make sure we’ve got someone at the top of their game. Joe Biden is not at the top of his game. You know it. I know it. The American people know it," she continued.

