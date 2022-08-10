Burning questions about FBI raid on Trump, AOC's constituents sound off and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

INSIDE THE INVESTIGATION - FBI raid on Trump's home leaves Americans with more questions than answers. Continue reading …

BILLIONAIRE’S BENEFIT - AOC's constituents sound off after Democrats drop tax hike to pass climate initiatives. Continue reading …

CITY COUNCIL CHAOS - Protestors disrupt LA meeting on banning homeless camps near schools. Continue reading …

TAKING BACK POWER - Parents will call the shots in the midterm elections and reclaim our culture, Michigan governor candidate Tudor Dixon says. Continue reading …

‘SHE WASN’T AFRAID’- Olivia Newton-John 'defied all odds' before her death, says best friend Jane Seymour. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘FBI COMES A-KNOCKING’ - Trump FBI raid represents the 'spotlight of justice' in a 'perilous time,' Dan Rather says. Continue reading …

BUT HER EMAILS - Hillary Clinton appears to fundraise off Mar-a-Lago search. Continue reading …



THEY'RE ‘WAKING UP’ - High-profile Hispanic conservatives discuss community's political shift at CPAC Texas. Continue reading …



VETERAN SUPPORT - Biden set to sign bipartisan burn pits legislation. Continue reading …

-

MEDIA

BLAME GAME- Bloomberg op-ed blames ‘election deniers’ for Biden’s low economic numbers. Continue reading …

POLITICAL FALLOUT - CNN political director says Mar-a-Lago FBI raid can work for Trump and Democrats. Continue reading …

‘BENEFIT OF THE DOUBT’ - MSNBC contributor shares how he thinks Republicans should treat the FBI over the Mar-a-Lago raid. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - You can't just break into a president's safe and then go silent, Fox News host says. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - Fox New host argues that the FBI and the DOJ have sadly earned the country's distrust. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - We have now learned more about just how petty and venal Attorney General Merrick Garland is, Fox News host says. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

POLICE ‘EXODUS CRISIS’ - Officers are ditching the job at a rate 'never seen before.' Continue reading …



TURNING PAIN INTO ACTION - Virginia 12-year-old is helping kids with cancer after losing his own mom to the disease. Continue reading …

UNDERLYING MOMENTUM - White-hot inflation seen cooling in July but remaining near record high. Continue reading …



MATCH POINT - Tennis legend's impending retirement causes ‘unprecedented’ ticket sales. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"I no longer believe that in this great country of ours that we have equal justice under the law, nor do I believe we have equal application of our laws in this country."

- SEAN HANNITY

