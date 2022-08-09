Jesse Watters: You can't just break into a president's safe and then go silent

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jesse Watters called out the White House for refusing to comment on the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Joe Biden campaigned on uniting the country and then rated his predecessor's house with guns and has nothing to say about that? Where's the attorney general? Where's the FBI director? You can't just break into a president's safe and then go silent. We need answers. Biden's now divided the country in a way that can't be repaired.

This is unforgivable. Here are some answers we need: Why did they shop the warrant to a judge involved with Jeffrey Epstein? The judge is an Obama donor. He's a magistrate judge, Bruce Reinhart, who helped Epstein's associates get off. Why is this being done out of a D.C. situation instead of Florida? Because the guy who's running the FBI field office cooked up the fake Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot. Huh. These documents they seized from President Trump weren't even under subpoena. So why did they go in so hard?

Hillary smashed iPhones with hammers and poured acid over 30,000 emails under subpoena. The FBI never raided her house in Chappaqua. They came over and had lunch and handed out immunity deals like candy. There's a mountain of hard evidence that the Biden family was involved in a massive international pay-to-pay scheme with our biggest enemies, Russia and China. Hunter was getting bribed with diamonds. Joe was getting kickbacks from communists. There's pictures, voicemails, banking records. But the FBI buried that to get Joe in the White House.

