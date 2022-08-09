Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SPORTS
Published

Serena Williams' impending retirement causes 'unprecedented' US Open ticket sales

Serena Williams said she intends to retire after the US Open

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennis legend Serena Williams announced on Tuesday that she intends to retire after the US Open.

That has caused the demand for tickets to the tournament to utterly skyrocket.

USTA spokesperson Chris Widmaier told the New York Post the news caused "unprecedented" ticket sales on Tuesday.

Serena Williams celebrates after winning her Women's Singles semi-final match against Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine on day eleven of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2019, in the Queens borough of New York City.

Serena Williams celebrates after winning her Women's Singles semi-final match against Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine on day eleven of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2019, in the Queens borough of New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

"You talk about the Serena effect, it’s like a tsunami," he said. "Since people have learned of the news, we’ve sold, as of 3 p.m. [Tuesday], 13,000 tickets to the Open, including 4,500 or thereabouts for opening night."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Widmaier said selling 13,000 tickets in one day is "a spectacular day."

Before Tuesday, tickets for the first night of the tournament - Aug. 29 - at Arthur Ashe Stadium were retailing for as low as 35 dollars. Now, the get-in price on Ticketmaster (only through verified resale, as no standard tickets are available anymore) is $81.55 - and that's just to buy a lone ticket. To get in with someone else, you have to fork over at least 123 bucks.

SERENA WILLIAMS REVEALS INTENTIONS TO RETIRE AFTER US OPEN

Serena Williams practices on Centre Court ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in London, Friday, June 24, 2022. 

Serena Williams practices on Centre Court ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in London, Friday, June 24, 2022.  (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

In fact, someone is currently bold enough to be selling two tickets in Section 317, Row X, Seats 13 and 14 for a measly $7,000 each on Ticketmaster's verified resale.

The demand is sky-high, yet Williams isn't even guaranteed to play on that date. The draw for the tournament is revealed the Thursday before the tournament, so we may be updating this article that night once again if it turns out the 23-time grand slam winner is indeed playing that night.

Serena Williams holds the championship trophy after beating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the championship match at the 2012 US Open tennis tournament in New York. 

Serena Williams holds the championship trophy after beating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the championship match at the 2012 US Open tennis tournament in New York.  (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The women's final will be Sept. 10.