Sean Hannity: The FBI and the DOJ have sadly earned the country's distrust

Sean Hannity discussed on "Hannity" how the FBI and the DOJ's reputation is in "tatters" following the raid on Mar-a-Largo, former President's Trump's Florida residence.

SEAN HANNITY: THE DOJ IS NOW BEING USED AS A WEAPON AGAINST BIDEN'S TOP POLITICAL RIVAL

SEAN HANNITY: As someone who's one of the loudest supporters, if you watch this show or listen to my radio show of law enforcement on TV and radio in the country for decades, after years of witch hunts, political persecutions, the Russia hoax, frankly, our Department of Justice, our FBI's reputation is already in tatters, especially with anything related to Donald Trump.

And now this, especially Biden's FBI and DOJ that have had Hunter Biden's laptop for years, a laptop that implicates both Hunter and Joe Biden, the big guy himself, in numerous crimes and lies. And they have not lifted a finger at the FBI or the DOJ to bring justice to the Biden family. Frankly, unfortunately, I say this. I no longer believe that in this great country of ours that we have equal justice under the law, nor do I believe we have equal application of our laws in this country.

If your last name is Clinton or Biden, you likely get a pass. If your last name is Trump or if you are an associate with anything Trump, you get the heavy-handed tactics of predawn raids, guns drawn, and in some cases, even fake news, CNN cameras. Again, let me be very clear. I used to always say on this program during the Russia hoax, 99% rank and file FBI agents put their lives at risk, work hard to keep this country safe. Tonight, I say it's about 95%.

There are a lot of good people in the FBI and in law enforcement and in the intelligence community, the FBI and the DOJ. They have sadly earned the country's distrust, especially the upper echelon, which we now know has been and continues to remain rotten to the core.

