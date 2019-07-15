Trump doubles down on controversial tweets, questions Dems' patriotism; Fallout from weekend ICE raids

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your new work week ...

Trump stands by controversial tweets, questions Democratic Party's patriotism

President Trump, unbowed by backlash over his tweets urging progressive congresswomen to go back to their "broken and crime infested" home countries, fired back at his critics in another tweet storm Sunday night, suggesting it was "so sad" to see Democrats sticking up for lawmakers who "speak so badly of our Country" and "hate Israel with a true and unbridled passion." "Whenever confronted, they call their adversaries, including Nancy Pelosi, 'RACIST,'" Trump tweeted. "Their disgusting language... and the many terrible things they say about the United States must not be allowed to go unchallenged."

Trump's tweets did not name any specific congresswomen. But he appeared to be referring to Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. The quartet of freshman lawmakers had had a very public rift with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the past week. However, Trump's tweets appeared to unite Democrats as they rose up to condemn the president as racist and divisive. Pelosi tweeted, "When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to 'Make America Great Again' has always been about making America white again."

Fallout from weekend ICE crackdown felt nationwide

A nationwide crackdown to apprehend thousands of illegal immigrants across the country took over the weekend in New York City and several other places, according to an official. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) resumed its previously announced plan to apprehend thousands of illegal immigrants who've been given orders to leave the country, targeting people in at least 10 cities. The ICE raids began late Saturday and into the early morning hours on Sunday in "a number of jurisdictions," not just New York City, a senior administration official confirmed to Fox News. However, one city announced it was not cooperating with ICE and even gave illegal immigrants legal advice. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti released a Twitter video Saturday explaining why he and the city's government gave legal advice to those living in Los Angeles illegally and informed them of which city resources they could take advantage of -- including but not limited to a lawyer.

Beto reveals he and his wife are descendants of slave owners

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke revealed on Twitter Sunday that he and his wife Amy are both descended from slave owners. “Something that we’ve been talking about in town hall meetings – the legacy of slavery in the United States – now has a much more personal connection,” O’Rourke said. “I was recently given documents showing that both Amy and I are descended from people who owned slaves.” O’Rourke included a link to a medium.com article he wrote titled “Rose and Eliza,” in reference to two slaves one his distance relatives owned.

Trade war effect: China economic growth at slowest in decades

Shares were mixed Monday in Asia, led by gains in Chinese markets after the government reported that the economy grew at the slowest pace in a decade in the last quarter. Analysts said the 6.2 percent annual rate of growth reported for April-June suggests the trade war between the U.S. and China is hammering industries. The growth data for China was the weakest since the first quarter of 2009, in the aftermath of the global financial crisis. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in late June to restart talks on their stand-off over the longstanding U.S. trade deficit and Chinese economic policies the U.S. side says are unfair. - Associated Press

Wimbledon champ reveals winning 'mental trick'

It was obvious to anyone watching the men’s Wimbledon final on Sunday to notice that the crowd leaned heavily in favor of eight-time champion Roger Federer over his opponent Novak Djokovic. The New York Times summed up the crowd’s reaction: When Federer made an error, there were groans; when Djokovic made an error, there was applause. Djokovic revealed a mental trick, according to the Times. After winning the match, after nearly five hours, he told reporters that when the crowd chanted “Roger! Roger,” he said he heard “Novak.” "It sounds silly, but it is like that," Novak said.

While the Trump administration is taking heat from Democrats for ICE raids on illegal immigrants across the country, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway claims that the president is simply following in the footsteps of his Democratic predecessor, "Deporter in Chief" President Obama.

