Tennis
Djokovic reveals ‘silly’ mental trick to help him deal with crowd at Wimbledon

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Switzerland's Roger Federer during the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

It was obvious to anyone watching the men’s Wimbledon final on Sunday to notice that the crowd leaned heavily in favor of eight-time champion Roger Federer over his opponent Novak Djokovic.

The New York Times summed up the crowd’s reaction: When Federer made an error, there were groans; when Djokovic made an error, there was applause.

Still, the booing throughout caught the attention of many on social media. A reporter for Bloomberg tweeted, “I get that it’s a pro-Federer crowd but the booing of Djokovic at Wimbledon was undeserved and sort of pathetic.”

Djokovic revealed a mental trick, according to the Times. After winning the match, after nearly five hours, he told reporters that when the crowd chanted “Roger! Roger,” he said he heard “Novak.”

“It sounds silly, but it is like that. I try to convince myself that it’s like that.”

The sets were 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6 and 13-12 (3). The final lasted nearly five hours, longer than any other Wimbledon final. Djokovic has now won Wimbledon five times.

Edmund DeMarche is a news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.