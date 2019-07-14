Trump targets four freshman congresswomen, Pelosi in Twitter storm

President Trump squared off with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and four of her progressive freshman members on Twitter on Sunday, and told them to go back to their countries of origin to fix the corruption plaguing those nations before they lecture the United States.

In the tweet, Trump referred to them as "progressive Democratic Congresswomen" whose home countries are collapsing from corruption and said they should return home to aid those who are suffering.

He also said their departure would please Nancy Pelosi and suggested she would even cover the cost of their travel.

Trump's tweets prompted a backlash from several members of Congress, including Pelosi and Michigan's Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

The Speaker of the House responded to Trump's tweet shortly thereafter and said the issue was not about policy but about race, claiming the president wants to "make America white again."

She also called Trump's comments xenophobic and asked for an end to all ICE raids, in favor of bipartisan immigration reform.

Meanwhile, Tlaib tweeted out a call for impeachment in response to Trump's comments and said he represents the real crisis, not the immigration issues on the southern border.

Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, who said he is leaving the GOP due to Trump's policies and was the only Republican to call for his impeachment, also weighed in on the debate and called the president a disgusting racist.

Matt Wolking the deputy director of communications for Trump's 2020 reelection campaign, got in on the action as well and said the media was already mischaracterizing the president's comments.

"Anyone who says the president told members of Congress to go back to where they came from is lying," he wrote on Twitter. "He told them to “Then come back and show us how it is done.”

Last week Pelosi was caught in a public feud with her four progressive freshman members: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. Ocasio-Cortez had been publicly acrimonious in her responses to Pelosi and accused the speaker of giving her busy work to keep her quiet and out of the way.

On Sunday, the Washington Post's Global opinions editor Karen Attiah blamed Pelosi for Trump's comments and said her harsh criticism of her own members gave the president an opening to attack.

As of the publishing of this story, Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, and Pressley have yet to directly respond, via social media or Twitter to the President's tweet.