Congress

Trump assassination attempt task force chair questions 'frozen' response to shooter after touring site

Lawmakers toured Butler, Pennsylvania scene of attempted assassination of Donald Trump on Monday

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
Trump assassination attempt task force chairman Mike Kelly visits Butler

Trump assassination attempt task force chairman Mike Kelly visits Butler

Republican Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly, chairman of the task force on the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, on Monday questioned what appears to have been a "frozen" response from law enforcement.

BUTLER, Pa. – Republican Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly, chairman of the House task force on the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, on Monday questioned what appears to have been a "frozen" response from law enforcement when they first spotted gunman Thomas Crooks.

Kelly's comments came after his second visit to the site of the assassination attempt at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Crooks shot at Trump during the former president's campaign rally on July 13, killing one attendee and severely wounding two others.

"I just want to know, who was quarterbacking it? Who was the one that made the decision? … And when the sniper already had the shooter in his sights and, what we've heard so far, he was waiting to get authorization to take the shot. … Some quarterback's got to make that call. If they're not making that call, the team can't move. And that's what I see here. It was kind of frozen for a while," Kelly told Fox News Digital.

Kelly, who is originally from the Butler area, added that he believes it is too early to tell if there was any kind of criminal negligence in the assassination attempt. 

Trump assassination attempt task force walks the grounds in Butler

Rep. Mike Kelly points in the distance as U.S. lawmakers on a bipartisan task force investigating the assassination attempt against former President Trump visit the shooting scene in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (Adam Gray for Fox News Digital)

"The worst thing you can do in life is not be prepared," the Pennsylvania lawmaker said.

The bipartisan task force assigned to investigate the shooting — a House resolution that passed with a 416-0 vote — is still working to interview federal, local and state officials, as well as rally attendees, to get a better idea of what went wrong on July 13. Multiple members noted during their Monday visit to Butler that the task force has the power to subpoena federal agencies for information.

Trump assassination attempt task force walks the grounds in Butler

Reps. Mike Kelly and Laurel Lee join U.S. lawmakers as part of a bipartisan task force investigating the assassination attempt against former President Trump visit the shooting scene in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (Adam Gray for Fox News Digital)

Ranking Member Jason Crow, D-Colo., a decorated former Army Ranger who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, told reporters on Monday that part of the goal of the task force is to help restore confidence in Americans that their leaders are protected. 

"At this point, a lot more questions than answers."

— Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo.

"I definitely took note today that there were a lot of lines of sight that appear to have been unsecured," he said. "And certainly, at this point, a lot more questions than answers."

Trump assassination attempt task force members stand on the roof of the building where the shooter was positioned

U.S. lawmakers stand on the roof of the AGR building as part of a bipartisan task force visit investigating the assassination attempt against former President Trump at the shooting scene in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (Adam Gray for Fox News Digital)

He and other lawmakers in attendance at the assassination attempt site on Monday were able to see exactly where Trump had been speaking on stage in proximity to the American Glass Research (AGR) building that Crooks fired at least eight shots from. The FBI previously said he climbed HVAC equipment and piping on the side of the one-story, industrial building to get to his shooting perch.

The gunman was on the rally grounds for at least 70 minutes the morning of the shooting and flew a drone over the area for about 10 minutes that afternoon. 

A still image from James Copenhaver's video

A video from James Copenhaver, one of the victims critically wounded in a July 13 assassination attempt against former President Trump, shows a figure moving across a rooftop just minutes before gunfire rang out at Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. (James Copenhaver)

Video footage recently shared with Fox News Digital from Iron Clad USA, a clothing brand that was selling merchandise at the rally, shows Crooks walking around the area at least an hour and a half before he began firing.

WATCH:

Trump assassination shooter seen walking around Pennsylvania rally hours before opening fire Video

Text messages obtained by Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley show that snipers spotted shooter Crooks approximately 90 minutes prior to the moment he fired multiple rounds toward the former president, ultimately killing 50-year-old Corey Comperatore and injuring 74-year-old James Copenhaver and 57-year-old David Dutch.

Local law enforcement also spotted Crooks on the roof of the AGR building minutes before shots rang out, when one police officer boosted another one up to look at the roof of the AGR building. That is when the boosted officer spotted Crooks, but the 20-year-old gunman pointed his AR-15-style rifle at the officer, causing him to ultimately lose his balance and fall to the ground. 

WATCH:

Trump assassination attempt bodycam video shows officer hoisted up to roof before shooting Video

Those two officers apparently called in reports of a suspicious person on the roof, but the gunman fired shortly afterward.

In body-worn camera footage from the Butler Township Police Department, law enforcement officials can be heard saying they told the U.S. Secret Service to cover the roof of the AGR building.

WATCH:

Local officer says he told Secret Service to secure Trump shooter building days before rally: bodycam Video

Kelly said the task force has been investigating the assassination attempt since early August.

FBI officials are trying to determine Crooks' motive behind the assassination attempt and whether he had any co-conspirators, though the agency has said there are no signs to indicate there were others involved.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.