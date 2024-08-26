Trump assassination task force rebuffs parallel probe: We’re ‘the only task force of jurisdiction’

The bipartisan congressional task force investigating the assassination attempt on former President Trump last month in Pennsylvania confirmed Monday they will be the only body with jurisdiction in probing the tragedy.

The comments from ranking member Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., come after several Republican lawmakers — including one who took part in the first congressional tour of the Butler, Pennsylvania, site — launched a parallel probe.

"We have sent one letter assuming jurisdiction from all other committees and directing all further productions of information to the task force," Crow said Monday.

"We are the sole task force of jurisdiction for this investigation."

Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., a former military sniper who during the last congressional tour pointed out several security lapses including an unmanned water tower overlooking both Trump’s dais and attempted assassin Thomas Crooks’ perch, is a member of the parallel panel.

Crane and Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., are leading the parallel probe. While Crane previously shared a tweet calling their omission from the official panel "total bull," Mills said it may have been a predictable outcome.

"It’s very unfortunate but not surprising for anyone familiar with how D.C. works. I’m not a politician, leadership, or a ‘yes man,’" the Army veteran and State Department counter-sniper said.

Mills, Crane, conservative commentator Benny Arthur Johnson and Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., compose the panel, according to reports.

In Butler on Monday, Crow, a retired Army ranger, however, appeared to echo one of Crane’s critiques, saying he recognized "a lot of lines of sight today that appeared to have been unsecured."

Official task force chairman Mike Kelly — who represents the district the site lies within — said his goal is results, not speed.

Crow echoed Kelly, adding that all 416 House lawmakers voted unanimously to create the committee and saying, "You don’t have to be Democrat, or a Republican or an unaffiliated to say there’s no room for political violence in America."

"In the United States, you do not get to attempt to assassinate our candidates and elected officials," Crow added, saying he hopes the probe will provide confidence to the American people that their candidates are safe.

"We don’t want them to be afraid to speak their minds," added Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif.

"Where does the buck stop? Who is ultimately responsible for what happened here? Who’s in charge?" he added.

Rep. Glenn Ivey, a Maryland Democrat and former prosecutor, said that he is confident the panel will not let partisanship affect its work.

"The democratic process will not be undermined by violence," he said.

