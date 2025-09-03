Trump assassination attempt suspect Ryan Routh challenges president to round of golf

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ryan Routh, the accused would-be assassin of President Donald Trump, challenged the president to a round of golf with deadly consequences in a bizarre court filing on Tuesday.

Routh wore a blue jumpsuit, black reading glasses and was shackled at his wrists and ankles when he appeared in federal court in Ft. Pierce, Florida, for his final pre-trial hearing on Tuesday.

Representing himself in the case, Routh submitted three filings to the court, all of which were filled with unusual sentiments and riddles with typos. In one filing, he asked for access to female strippers and a putting green, suggesting that he and Trump play a round of golf.

"A roung [sic] of golf with the racist pig, he wins he can execute me, I win I get his job," Routh wrote, referring to the president.

Routh also suggested that he could fight Trump.

"I think a beatdown session would be more fun and entertaining f or [sic] everyone; give me shackles and cuffs and let the old fat man give it his worst," he wrote.

Routh, 59, is charged with attempting to assassinate Trump, assaulting a federal officer and multiple firearms violations stemming from the Sept. 15, 2024, incident in Florida, the second attempted assassination plot against Trump in a matter of months. Routh has pleaded not guilty.

During the hearing, Routh presented about a dozen additional witnesses that he would like to subpoena, including Trump himself. The court had already approved four character witnesses for Routh, but he requested several more, including a former romantic partner, to testify on his gentleness.

"That is clearly absurd," Judge Aileen Cannon said.

Routh also wanted to question several Harvard professors who he believes could testify that his actions were justified, but Cannon previously ruled that she would not allow Routh to use a justification defense.

Routh has previously presented other strange requests to the judge.

Fox News Digital reported in July that Routh wrote an unusual letter to the judge asking why the death penalty isn’t on the table—and proposing that he be included in a prisoner swap with U.S. adversaries, even suggesting he be sent to freeze in Siberia in exchange for a Ukrainian soldier.

Routh’s jury trial is set to begin on Sept. 8.

