Trump assassination suspect floats bizarre prisoner swap in letter to judge, asks why he can’t be executed

Ryan Routh, the accused would-be assassin of President Donald Trump, has written an unusual letter to the judge asking why the death penalty isn’t on the table — and proposing that he be included in a prisoner swap with U.S. adversaries, even suggesting he be sent to freeze in Siberia in exchange for a Ukrainian soldier.

Routh, who also said that he now wants to represent himself at trial, makes the outlandish requests in a letter to U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon who is overseeing the federal criminal case against him. Routh is charged with attempting to assassinate Donald Trump, assaulting a federal officer and multiple firearms violations for the Sept. 15 incident in Florida, the second attempted assassination plot against Trump in a matter of months.

"Why is the death penalty not allowed? At nearly 60, a life of nothingness without love — what is the point? Why is it not all or nothing?" Routh wrote in the letter on the case docket.

"I had wished for a prisoner swap with Hamas, Iran... or China for Jimmy Lai or one of the 40 others, or to freeze to death in Siberia in exchange for a Ukrainian soldier... so I could die being of some use and save all this court mess."

He then sarcastically adds that the judge could send him away, which would give Trump a symbolic win.

"Perhaps you [Judge Cannon] have the power to trade me away... An easy diplomatic victory for Trump to give an American he hates to China, Iran, or North Korea... everyone wins."

Routh blasted his legal team, accusing them of ignoring his questions, refusing to write to him and undermining him.

"It was ridiculous from the outset to consider a random stranger that knows nothing of who I am to speak for me... I will be representing myself moving forward," Routh wrote. "They do not want the case and I no longer want to listen to how horrible a person I am — I can beat my own self up; I do not need help."

"Best I walk alone."

The letter was filled with self-loathing and despair, and he also apologized to the judge and the courts for having initially accepted court-appointed attorneys but has now chosen to fire them.

"It was ridiculous from the outset to consider a random stranger that knows nothing of who I am to speak for me... I am sorry — a childish mistake." He wrote. "I am so sorry, I know this makes your life harder.

"Sorry to expend everyone’s time on one so insignificant and useless."

He also veered into a reflection on his own personal dignity.

"On that topic of character, that my attorneys said we shall never tread, I am of the thought – what else is there if we do not have any character, morals, ethics, any substance at all, why live, why argue anything," Routh wrote.

In the pre-dawn hours of Sept. 15, prosecutors say Routh set up a sniper hideout near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Armed with a military-grade SKS rifle that he had obtained illegally, Routh is accused of positioning himself in anticipation of Trump’s arrival to play golf.

Before Trump came into range, Routh was spotted by Secret Service agents. When they confronted him, the agents opened fire, and Routh fled the scene, abandoning his rifle, officials said.

During his attempted escape, he carried a written escape plan, multiple burner phones, fake IDs and stolen license plates, according to authorities. He was later arrested in Martin County the same day.

Fox News’ Sarah Rumpf-Whitten and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.

