Trump assassination attempt suspect Ryan Routh can represent himself at trial, federal judge rules

The man charged with trying to assassinate President Donald Trump at one of his Florida golf courses last year was given clearance by a federal judge Thursday to represent himself in his upcoming trial.

Ryan Routh appeared in front of U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in Fort Pierce a day after his court-appointed attorneys asked to be removed from the case. However, Cannon ruled that Routh's attorneys must remain on standby and denied their request to be withdrawn.

Prior to allowing Routh to represent himself, Cannon told him that his court-appointed attorneys "will defend you far better than you can defend yourself" and "I strongly urge you not to make this decision."

"These are nice ladies… How [can] they defend me and say I’m not a dangerous person if they’re afraid of me?" Routh said at one point. "They don’t appreciate me and they’re afraid of me."

The attorneys described Routh’s claims as untrue. The 59-year-old was wearing beige jail scrubs and appeared disheveled during the court appearance, during which he was taking notes despite being shackled at the wrists.

"Mr. Routh has now refused six attempts from members of our office/the defense team to meet with Mr. Routh. As a result, undersigned counsel submits that the attorney-client relationship is irreconcilably broken. It is clear that Mr. Routh wishes to represent himself, and he is within his Constitutional rights to make such a demand," the lawyers wrote in a filing late Wednesday night.

The lawyers added that they went to speak with Routh on Tuesday at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, but were informed that Routh didn’t want to meet with them.

Routh is charged with attempting to assassinate Donald Trump, assaulting a federal officer and multiple firearms violations for the Sept. 15, 2024 incident in Florida, the second attempted assassination plot against Trump in a matter of months. He has pleaded not guilty.

Fox News Digital reported earlier this month that Routh wrote an unusual letter to the judge asking why the death penalty isn’t on the table — and proposing that he be included in a prisoner swap with U.S. adversaries, even suggesting he be sent to freeze in Siberia in exchange for a Ukrainian soldier.

"Why is the death penalty not allowed? At nearly 60, a life of nothingness without love — what is the point? Why is it not all or nothing?" Routh wrote in the letter on the case docket.

"I had wished for a prisoner swap with Hamas, Iran... or China for Jimmy Lai or one of the 40 others, or to freeze to death in Siberia in exchange for a Ukrainian soldier... so I could die being of some use and save all this court mess."

He then sarcastically adds that the judge could send him away, which would give Trump a symbolic win.

"Perhaps you [Judge Cannon] have the power to trade me away... An easy diplomatic victory for Trump to give an American he hates to China, Iran, or North Korea... everyone wins."

Routh blasted his legal team, accusing them of ignoring his questions, refusing to write to him and undermining him.

"It was ridiculous from the outset to consider a random stranger that knows nothing of who I am to speak for me... I will be representing myself moving forward," Routh wrote. "They do not want the case and I no longer want to listen to how horrible a person I am — I can beat my own self up; I do not need help."

"Best I walk alone."

