Vermont

Trump admin fast-tracks death penalty case for transgender cult suspect in Border Patrol killing: attorneys

Suspect linked to anti-government group 'Ziz' faces potential capital punishment for January shooting

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Procession for slain U.S. Border Patrol Agent, David Maland Video

Procession for slain U.S. Border Patrol Agent, David Maland

The body of Maland, who was killed Monday in a shooting 20 miles south of the Canadian border, is moved to a funeral home in Burlington while a long line of police vehicles follow behind the hearse and Vermont State Troopers stand at attention. 

Attorneys for Teresa Youngblut, the woman accused in the Jan. 20 shooting that killed U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Maland, are accusing the Justice Department of orchestrating a fast-tracked path to capital punishment that violates her constitutional rights. 

In a June 30 motion filed in federal court, Youngblut’s defense team called the government’s timeline for deciding whether to pursue the death penalty "unprecedentedly tight" and warned it could render the pretrial process "a near-pointless formality."

"This Court should step in to ensure Ms. Youngblut receives a meaningful opportunity to persuade the government not to pursue the death penalty," the motion says.

Youngblut, 21, has been linked by investigators to "Ziz," a fringe, self-described vegan, anti-government, transgender-rights collective that federal authorities say may be connected to multiple homicides throughout the U.S.

Teresa Youngblut

Teresa Youngblut, who has been charged by the FBI in connection to the shooting death of U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Maland, is seen in the office at the Newport City Inn on Jan. 14, 2025 in Newport, Vermont, in this still frame photograph from video released by the inn, who confirmed her identity. (Newport City Inn photograph via AP)

According to a federal affidavit, Youngblut was driving a Prius with German national Felix Bauckholt, who is also an alleged member of Ziz, when they were stopped by Border Patrol agents in Coventry, Vermont, on Jan. 20.

Prosecutors allege Youngblut drew a .40-caliber Glock and fired without warning, starting a shootout that left both Bauckholt and Maland dead.

In their motion, Youngblut’s defense attorneys, Steven Barth and Julie Stelzig, argued that the Department of Justice is pushing forward with a July 28 deadline to present mitigating evidence to its Capital Case Review Committee, despite not having filed a death-eligible indictment. 

The typical federal timeline, they argued, allows for more than a year. 

"The timeline being imposed in this case is vastly out of step with the historical practice of the Department of Justice," they wrote, citing data showing a nearly 15-month average between indictment and mitigation presentation in comparable cases.

The defense asked the court to extend the deadline to Jan. 30, 2026, arguing that the current pace denies Youngblut due process.

Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before Senate

Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice are apparently preparing to pursue the death penalty in the killing of a U.S. Border Patrol agent, according to the suspect's attorneys. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The defense argued that Youngblut’s case has been fast-tracked due to a Feb. 5 memorandum issued by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

In the memorandum, Bondi specifically named the Maland case as an example where "absent significant mitigating circumstances," the death penalty should be sought for the murder of a federal law enforcement officer.

Bondi’s directive lifted the federal moratorium on executions set in place by the Biden administration. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont for comment.

Investigations continue at the scene where a US Border Patrol Agent was shot dead in Vermont

A Border Patrol Agent moves a robotic device next to a Border Patrol vehicle on southbound Route 91 near Newport, Vermont, where a U.S. Border Patrol Agent was shot dead on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

Youngblut’s team argued in the motion that the defense had limited time to prepare for the case, noting that Youngblut’s "learned counsel," an attorney with experience in capital cases, was only appointed on June 12 after a previous lawyer withdrew.

The motion also noted that only recently has the team retained a mitigation specialist, and they are still working through thousands of pages of discovery as well as facing limited access to Youngblut, who is detained over two hours away from counsel.

VERMONT BORDER PATROL AGENT ALLEGEDLY KILLED BY GERMAN NATIONAL WORKED IN PENTAGON DURING 9/11: FAMILY

The DOJ’s deadline, the defense said, "virtually ensures that [Youngblut’s] mitigation presentation has no realistic chance of serving its purpose."

In a Jan. 27 motion for pretrial detention, the government alleged that Youngblut had no stable residence, had an extensive travel history and associations with individuals under investigation in a double homicide in Pennsylvania and another killing in Vallejo, California.

The government also pointed to Youngblut’s journal, which allegedly referenced LSD usage and "high vibration" trips that led prosecutors to argue that she was a flight risk.

David 'Chris' Maland poses with a police dog

Border Patrol Agent David Maland, a Minnesota native and U.S. Air Force veteran, worked as a Border Patrol agent at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Newport Station. He spent nine years in the military and 15 working for the federal government. (David Maland/Joan Maland via AP)

The June 30 motion also included supporting letters from defense counsel and a declaration from Matthew Rubenstein, the director of the Capital Resource Counsel Project, who attested that the DOJ’s current timeline falls outside established norms in federal death penalty proceedings.

If the court declines to intervene, Youngblut’s attorneys warned that the current course could trigger costly delays and the misuse of capital punishment.

"An artificial rush in the authorization process may end up backfiring," the defense cautioned, "resulting in avoidable delay, wasted resources, and the arbitrary imposition of the most serious punishment our legal system allows."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Federal Public Defender – District of Vermont for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

Since joining in 2021, she’s covered high-stakes criminal justice—from the Menendez brothers’ resentencing, where Judge Jesic slashed their life-without-parole terms to 50-years-to-life (making them parole-eligible), to the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump's life and shifting immigration enforcement, including her reporting on South Florida’s illegal-immigration crisis, covering unprecedented migrant crossings from the Bahamas and ensuing enforcement operations.

Beyond those beats, she reports on crime, politics, business, lifestyle, world news, and more—delivering both breaking updates and in-depth analysis across Fox News Digital. You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.