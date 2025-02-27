Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Crime

Transgender cult leader linked to border agent killing maintains innocence, asks for vegan food in jail

Jack LaSota is allegedly the leader of the 'Zizians,' a radical, vegan cult linked to six killings in the US

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Transgender vegan 'cult' members arrested Video

Transgender vegan 'cult' members arrested

Post Millennial senior editor Andy Ngo unpacks what led to the arrests of members of an apparent transgender vegan cult on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

The apparent head of a radical transgender cult linked to six killings, including a U.S. Border Patrol agent, told a Maryland judge last week, "I haven’t done anything wrong" while pleading for access to vegan food behind bars.

"I might starve to death if you cannot answer me," Jack Amadeus LaSota, 34, who goes by "Ziz," told Judge Erich Bean during a bail hearing in Allegany County District Court in Maryland on Feb. 18, according to audio obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle. "I need the jail to be ordered for me to have a vegan diet. It’s more important than whatever this hearing is."

During the hearing, LaSota said at another point that releasing him on bail "may be a matter of survival if I don’t get vegan food. . . . I haven’t done anything wrong. I shouldn’t be here."

He continued, saying that he might be in a "mild state of delusion" due to a lack of vegan options in the Allegany County Detention Center and that he is not a flight risk since he is homeless.

ZIZIAN LEADER JACK LASOTA: WHO IS TRANSGENDER, VEGAN CULT HEAD LINKED TO BORDER AGENT KILLING?

Jack LaSota

Maryland State Police arrested three members of the group — Jack Amadeus Lasota, Michelle Jacqueline Zajko and Daniel Arthur Blank — on Feb. 16 in connection with the Jan. 20 killing of U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Maland during a traffic stop in Vermont, the Maryland State Police said. (Allegany County Sheriff's Office)

LaSota and two other reported Zizian members, Michelle Jacqueline Zajko, 32, of Media, Pa., and Daniel Arthur Blank, 26, of Sacramento, Calif., were arrested on Feb. 16 in Maryland.

LaSota and his affiliates face multiple charges, including trespassing and possession of a handgun. Their arrests brought attention to the "Zizian" cult – a group of radical young people who mostly identify as transgender, who are known for their affinity for veganism and their link to violent killings.

The Zizians' violence was most recently linked to the Jan. 20 killing of Vermont Border Patrol Agent David Christopher Maland, 44.

Jack LaSota

In September 2022, a brief obituary was published in LaSota’s hometown paper, the Daily News-Miner, in Fairbanks, Alaska. The obituary claims that LaSota was killed in a "boating accident" on Aug. 19, 2022. (Legacy.com)

During the hearing, Allegany County Attorney James Elliott described LaSota as someone who "appears to be the leader of an extremist group known as the Zizians. That group is tied to multiple homicides."

"It’s important to note Mr. LaSota has ties to Alaska, California, Vermont, [and] Pennsylvania at this point that the state is aware of," he said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to LaSota's public defender in Maryland, Rebecca Francoeur-Breeden.

David Maland

David Maland, a Minnesota native and U.S. Air Force veteran, worked as a Border Patrol agent at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Newport Station. He spent nine years in the military and 15 working for the federal government.  (U.S. Border Patrol)

Prosecutors in Vermont have charged one of LaSota’s associates, Teresa Youngblut, 21, in connection with a shootout that left Maland dead.

TRANSGENDER VEGAN ‘CULT’ MEMBERS ARRESTED

Youngblut was driving with German national Felix Bauckholt, also a reported member of the "Zizians," when the pair were pulled over by federal agents on Interstate 91 in Coventry, Vermont. According to police, the two opened fire on agents. Bauckholt was killed, and Youngblut was wounded. Youngblut has pleaded not guilty in the case.

  • Michelle Zajko
    Image 1 of 2

    Michelle Zajko, 32, also was charged with resisting arrest and carrying a handgun. (Allegany County Sheriff's Office)

  • Michelle J. Zajko
    Image 2 of 2

    Previous mugshot of Michelle J. Zajko. (FBI)

Youngblut and Bauckholt used weapons purchased in Vermont by Zajko, authorities previously said.

VERMONT BORDER PATROL AGENT ALLEGEDLY KILLED BY GERMAN NATIONAL WORKED IN PENTAGON DURING 9/11: FAMILY

Zajko is also a "person of interest" in the 2022 deaths of her parents, Richard and Rita Zajko, in Media, Pa. No one has been charged in their killings, according to authorities. 

WATCH: Cult expert says 'Zizian' fringe group tied to killing of US border agent uses behavior control 

Cult expert says 'Zizian' fringe group tied to killing of U.S. border agent uses behavior control. Video

The group exhibits cult behavior, according to Dar Dixon, an actor and the podcast host of "The Art of Being Dar," who shared his cult expertise with Fox News Digital. 

"The thing that I noticed about this ‘Zizian’ cult is that it hits all the major points that will set somebody up to be involved in it. You've got transgender human beings, alright? You're dealing with sexuality. You're dealing with sexual identity, and you're dealing with sex. Anytime you do all those things, you've already got someone, as they say, by the tight and curlies," he said. 

MANHUNT TIED TO 'ANARCHIST' VEGAN CULT IN BORDER PATROL AGENT KILLING: REPORT

"The second thing is they were on a restrictive diet. In this case, they were vegan," he said. "So, when you start to mix in the sexual aspect, then with a restrictive diet, now what you're doing is behavior control."

Investigations continue at the scene where a US Border Patrol Agent was shot dead in Vermont

A drone flies above a robotic device inspecting a backpack near what appears to be a body on the ground on southbound Route 91 near Newport, Vermont, where a U.S. Border Patrol Agent was shot dead, Monday, January 20, 2025. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

Referencing cult expert Steven Hassan's BITE Model of Authoritarian Control, Dixon discussed how cults emotionally control their members.

"I'm sure there was a lot of sleep deprivation going on, also, which affects your thoughts, which affects your emotions, which also affects your behavior and your ability to take in and process information," he said.

"This is part of the emotional control. You're never allowed to feel your feelings or to discuss your feelings. If you don't step in line with the party line, you're immediately reprimanded, sometimes severely, either verbally or physically, or you're shunned."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So, the culmination of sexual identity, food restriction, sleep restriction and emotional restriction, well, now I've got you," he said. "I own you. And I can take you any direction I want to take you now."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital.

Sarah joined FOX in 2021, where she has assisted on coverage of breaking and major news events across the US and around the world, including the fallout following the "Defund the police" movement, the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump's life and illegal immigration.

She has experience reporting on topics including crime, politics, business, lifestyle, world news and more. You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.