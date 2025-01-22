Expand / Collapse search
Vermont Border Patrol agent allegedly killed by German national worked in Pentagon during 9/11: family

David 'Chris' Maland was a Minnesota native and US Air Force veteran, his family said

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
The U.S. Border Patrol agent allegedly killed by a German national during a traffic stop near the Vermont-Canada border on Monday was a military veteran who worked security at the Pentagon during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, according to his family.

"He was a devoted agent who served with honor and bravery," David "Chris" Maland's family said in a statement to The Associated Press late Tuesday. "He had a tremendous respect and pride for the work he did; he truly embodied service over self."

Maland, 44, was struck by gunfire during a traffic stop on Interstate 91 between Newport and Orleans, Vermont. An FBI Albany spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday that the suspect is "a German national in the U.S. on a current Visa."

The suspect, who has not been named, was taken into federal custody and is being treated at a hospital.

GERMAN NATIONAL SUSPECT IDENTIFIED IN DEADLY SHOOTING OF US BORDER PATROL AGENT IN VERMONT

This undated image courtesy of Joan Maland shows U.S. Border Patrol agent David Maland, who was killed Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, following a traffic stop in Vermont.

This undated image courtesy of Joan Maland shows U.S. Border Patrol agent David Maland, who was killed Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, following a traffic stop in Vermont.

Maland, a Minnesota native and U.S. Air Force veteran, worked as a Border Patrol agent at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Newport Station. He spent nine years in the military and 15 working for the federal government.

"While working in Washington, D.C., he was active security in the Pentagon during 9/11," his family's statement said.

BORDER PATROL AGENT KILLED IN VERMONT IDENTIFIED

David 'Chris' Maland poses with a police dog

Maland, a Minnesota native and U.S. Air Force veteran, worked as a Border Patrol agent at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Newport Station. He spent nine years in the military and 15 working for the federal government.

He was also a K-9 handler and previously served as a Border Patrol agent in Texas near the southern border, Maland's family told AP.

His aunt, Joan Maland, said the 44-year-old was about to propose to his partner.

US BORDER PATROL AGENT KILLED IN VERMONT TRAFFIC STOP: DHS

General view of the area related to the shooting death of US Border Patrol Agent in Vermont

A Welcome to Newport sign in Newport, Vermont, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. A U.S. Border Patrol Agent was shot dead on Route 91 in Newport on Monday during a traffic stop. His assailant was also killed, according to law enforcement, and another person was injured. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

"We are all devastated," she told AP in a text, calling her nephew an "exceptional person. Incredible man."

Officials previously told Fox News Digital that two suspects were in the car and confirmed that one of the suspects was dead while the other was injured in the shooting.

TRUMP BORDER CZAR TOM HOMAN REVEALS ICE TEAMS ARE ALREADY ARRESTING ‘PUBLIC SAFETY THREATS’

General view of the area related to the shooting death of US Border Patrol Agent in Vermont

The Derby Line Port of Entry Derby Line, Vermont, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

The shooting temporarily closed part of Interstate 91 about 20 miles from Canada.

Gov. Phil Scott extended his "deepest condolences to Agent Maland’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time" in a Tuesday statement.

Investigations continue at the scene where a US Border Patrol Agent was shot dead in Vermont

An empty car on southbound Route 91 near Newport, Vermont, where a U.S. Border Patrol Agent was shot dead, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

"The Vermont State Police will continue to offer support and resources to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as they lead the investigation," Scott continued. "This is a reminder of how perilous the work of law enforcement can be, putting their lives on the line to protect our communities. My thoughts are with the entire law enforcement community during this time of grief."

The FBI field office said it is continuing to work closely with federal, state and local officials to investigate the incident.

Investigations continue at the scene where a US Border Patrol Agent was shot dead in Vermont

A Border Patrol Agent walks on southbound Route 91 near Newport, Vermont, where a U.S. Border Patrol Agent was shot dead, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

Democratic Sens. Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch, as well as Democratic Vermont Rep. Becca Balint, shared their condolences with Maland's family in a Tuesday statement.

"Border Patrol agents do important work protecting our borders. They deserve our full support in terms of staffing, pay and working conditions," the elected officials said. "We look forward to working with the agency to make sure that they have all the resources they need to do the enormously important work that is their responsibility. Together, we must do everything possible to prevent future tragedies like what happened today."

The shooting came just hours after President Donald Trump was inaugurated to a second term. He campaigned heavily on securing the border and defending law enforcement.

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf-Whitten, Michael Ruiz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

