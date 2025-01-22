Vermont Border Patrol agent allegedly killed by German national worked in Pentagon during 9/11: family

The U.S. Border Patrol agent allegedly killed by a German national during a traffic stop near the Vermont-Canada border on Monday was a military veteran who worked security at the Pentagon during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, according to his family.

"He was a devoted agent who served with honor and bravery," David "Chris" Maland's family said in a statement to The Associated Press late Tuesday. "He had a tremendous respect and pride for the work he did; he truly embodied service over self."

Maland, 44, was struck by gunfire during a traffic stop on Interstate 91 between Newport and Orleans, Vermont. An FBI Albany spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday that the suspect is "a German national in the U.S. on a current Visa."

The suspect, who has not been named, was taken into federal custody and is being treated at a hospital.

Maland, a Minnesota native and U.S. Air Force veteran, worked as a Border Patrol agent at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Newport Station. He spent nine years in the military and 15 working for the federal government.

"While working in Washington, D.C., he was active security in the Pentagon during 9/11," his family's statement said.

He was also a K-9 handler and previously served as a Border Patrol agent in Texas near the southern border, Maland's family told AP.

His aunt, Joan Maland, said the 44-year-old was about to propose to his partner.

"We are all devastated," she told AP in a text, calling her nephew an "exceptional person. Incredible man."

Officials previously told Fox News Digital that two suspects were in the car and confirmed that one of the suspects was dead while the other was injured in the shooting.

The shooting temporarily closed part of Interstate 91 about 20 miles from Canada.

Gov. Phil Scott extended his "deepest condolences to Agent Maland’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time" in a Tuesday statement.

"The Vermont State Police will continue to offer support and resources to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as they lead the investigation," Scott continued. "This is a reminder of how perilous the work of law enforcement can be, putting their lives on the line to protect our communities. My thoughts are with the entire law enforcement community during this time of grief."

The FBI field office said it is continuing to work closely with federal, state and local officials to investigate the incident.

Democratic Sens. Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch, as well as Democratic Vermont Rep. Becca Balint, shared their condolences with Maland's family in a Tuesday statement.

"Border Patrol agents do important work protecting our borders. They deserve our full support in terms of staffing, pay and working conditions," the elected officials said. "We look forward to working with the agency to make sure that they have all the resources they need to do the enormously important work that is their responsibility. Together, we must do everything possible to prevent future tragedies like what happened today."

The shooting came just hours after President Donald Trump was inaugurated to a second term. He campaigned heavily on securing the border and defending law enforcement.

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf-Whitten, Michael Ruiz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.